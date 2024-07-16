Join the virtual Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run

This year, the Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run is open to virtual participation, so you can walk or run alongside participants from anywhere in the world.

Image supplied

No matter where you live, you can join thousands of people who are taking steps towards a better, more prosperous and equitable world by taking part in the Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run on Saturday, 20 July 2024.

The goal is to have 10,000 people walk or run 5km, 10km or 21km, either in Johannesburg or from anywhere else in the world, in commemoration of the legacy of our beloved icon, Nelson Mandela.

“Bring your whole family! Your presence and participation will go a long way towards commemorating the legacy of Madiba during the month of his birth and will support the Nelson Mandela Foundation in its mission to mobilise Nelson Mandela’s legacy towards dismantling poverty and inequity.

Join us by making a donation of your choice via https://www.fundnation.org/nelsonmandela,” says, Gushwell Brooks, head of Mandela Day at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Virtual participants receive their own special race number. Wear your race number proudly on your t-shirt as you walk or run from any corner of the globe.

“Nelson Mandela International Day remains rooted in Mandela’s call to honour him by working for the betterment of communities instead of simply celebrating his birthday. The United Nations declared Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009 in recognition of Mandela’s contribution to a culture of peace and justice.”

The Nelson Mandela International Day theme for 2024 is “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.” Across the world, inequity continues to grow. Many countries and regions are still reckoning with the destructive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, war, populism and economic despair.

This Mandela Day, lace up your shoes and take a step towards a better, more prosperous, more equal world.

Share the moment using the hashtags: #MandelaDay2024 and #ItIsInYourHands

