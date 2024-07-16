Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAMROCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Join the virtual Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run

    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    This year, the Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run is open to virtual participation, so you can walk or run alongside participants from anywhere in the world.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    No matter where you live, you can join thousands of people who are taking steps towards a better, more prosperous and equitable world by taking part in the Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run on Saturday, 20 July 2024.

    The goal is to have 10,000 people walk or run 5km, 10km or 21km, either in Johannesburg or from anywhere else in the world, in commemoration of the legacy of our beloved icon, Nelson Mandela.

    “Bring your whole family! Your presence and participation will go a long way towards commemorating the legacy of Madiba during the month of his birth and will support the Nelson Mandela Foundation in its mission to mobilise Nelson Mandela’s legacy towards dismantling poverty and inequity.

    Join us by making a donation of your choice via https://www.fundnation.org/nelsonmandela,” says, Gushwell Brooks, head of Mandela Day at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

    Virtual participants receive their own special race number. Wear your race number proudly on your t-shirt as you walk or run from any corner of the globe.

    “Nelson Mandela International Day remains rooted in Mandela’s call to honour him by working for the betterment of communities instead of simply celebrating his birthday. The United Nations declared Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009 in recognition of Mandela’s contribution to a culture of peace and justice.”

    The Nelson Mandela International Day theme for 2024 is “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.” Across the world, inequity continues to grow. Many countries and regions are still reckoning with the destructive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, war, populism and economic despair.

    This Mandela Day, lace up your shoes and take a step towards a better, more prosperous, more equal world.

    Share the moment using the hashtags: #MandelaDay2024 and #ItIsInYourHands

    ● Instagram: @nelsonmandelafoundationsa
    ● LinkedIn: Nelson Mandela Foundation
    ● Facebook: Nelson Mandela
    ● TikTok: @nelsonmandelafoundation1
    ● X: @NelsonMandela

    Read more: Nelson Mandela, Nelson Mandela Foundation, Nelson Mandela Day
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    67 logos for 67 businesses: A creative tribute to Mandela's legacy
    1 Jul 2024
    Mandela: Life set for global release in April 2025
    Mandela: Life set for global release in April 2025
    14 May 2024
    Source:
    South Africa’s media have done good work with 30 years of freedom but need more diversity
     6 May 2024
    Johnathan Dillon appointed as the new head of the School of Professional Accounting
    Milpark EducationJohnathan Dillon appointed as the new head of the School of Professional Accounting
    9 Feb 2024
    Mandela estate mayhem
    Capital LegacyMandela estate mayhem
    6 Feb 2024
    Impumelelo: Top Empowerment publication celebrates 30 years of democracy in 23rd annual edition
    Topco MediaImpumelelo: Top Empowerment publication celebrates 30 years of democracy in 23rd annual edition
    1 Feb 2024
    SA's rugby team success as catalyst to growing other sports
    MDNTVSA's rugby team success as catalyst to growing other sports
    8 Dec 2023
    Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run to mark 10 years since Madiba's passing this year
    Optimize AgencyMandela Remembrance Walk & Run to mark 10 years since Madiba's passing this year
    7 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz