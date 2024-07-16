Eyewear has evolved from its basic beginnings of practical necessity to become a transformational item that represents personal style and personality in the always changing world of fashion. With winter 2024 introducing exciting trends in frames, lenses, and materials, it’s time to update your eyewear wardrobe, explains Wesley Language from Execuspecs Pinelands.

Image supplied

“The right eyewear is the perfect way to take your look to the next level, as it is the quickest and easiest way to draw attention. As glasses are, of course, right in the middle of your face, they’re impossible to miss, unlike shoes or a new bag.”

Language dives into the latest winter eyewear trends for both spectacles and sunglasses and how to incorporate these into your wardrobe.

Here are the top winter eyewear trends

Spectacles

Peach Fuzz

Trend: Incorporate 2024’s Pantone colour of the year Peach Fuzz, into your eyewear for a trendy, warm touch. Peach Fuzz creates a harmonious blend that complements any wearer’s complexion. Using translucent and gradient effects are also popular techniques for incorporating Peach Fuzz into eyewear.



Tip: Look for frames in Peach Fuzz or use it as an accent colour in your eyewear. This colour pairs well with both neutral and bold winter wardrobes, adding a subtle yet stylish statement.

Textured and patterned frames

Trend: Textures and patterns, especially tortoiseshell and marble effects, are popular this season. They add an extra dimension and sophistication to your eyewear.



Tip: Choose patterns that complement your overall style. For a more subtle approach, go for smaller, understated patterns, while larger, bolder patterns can make a dramatic statement.

Oversized and bold shapes

Trend: Oversized frames continue to be a hit, providing a blend of vintage charm and modern chic. Bold shapes like round, square, and cat-eye are particularly trendy.



Tip: Balance oversized frames with your face shape. For instance, round faces can benefit from more angular frames, while square faces may suit round or cat-eye styles.

Matte finishes

Trend: Matte finishes offer a sleek, understated elegance that’s perfect for winter. Matte black, navy, and grey are particularly stylish.



Tip: Matte frames are versatile and can be paired with both casual and smart winter attire. They add a touch of sophistication without overpowering your look.

Lens technology

Trend: Less a trend, and more a necessity, innovative lens technology is transforming eyewear functionality. UV420 lenses that block harmful blue light, photochromic lenses that automatically adjust to light, and anti-reflective coatings to assist with glare are essential features for modern eyewear.



Tip: Invest in lenses that cater to your lifestyle needs. For example, if you spend a lot of time in front of screens, UV420 lenses can reduce eye strain and improve comfort.

Sunglasses

Gradient and mirrored lenses

Trend: Not only stylish but also practical, these lenses offer protection against glare from the lower winter sun.



Tip: Gradient lenses are ideal for driving and outdoor activities, while mirrored lenses add an extra layer of UV protection and fashion-forward appeal.

Retro-inspired designs

Trend: Retro styles, including aviators, round frames, and cat-eye shapes, are making a comeback with a modern twist. These designs bring a nostalgic yet trendy appeal to winter fashion.



Tip: Retro sunglasses pair well with classic winter wear like trench coats and tailored jackets. Opt for updated versions with modern materials and finishes for a fresh look.

Bold and bright colours

Trend: Brightly coloured frames and lenses are a fun way to add some vibrancy to your winter wardrobe. Think bold reds, blues, and even neon shades.



Tip: Use bright sunglasses to inject a pop of colour into neutral winter outfits. They can also complement other bold accessories like scarves and gloves.

Mix and match styles

Trend: Winter 2024 is all about breaking the rules and mixing styles. Combining different trends, such as oversized geometric frames with a pop of colour, can create a unique and personalised look.



Tip: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different styles and combinations. Eyewear is a personal statement, so let your creativity shine.