Cape Town named best city for food in 2024 Condé Nast awards

Cape Town has been named the best city in the world for food in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards, receiving an outstanding score of 95.65. The city has earned recognition as a global culinary destination, celebrated for its diverse flavours and exceptional dining experiences.

Source: Supplied

Cape Town’s food scene is a vibrant fusion of diverse and delectable flavours. Influenced by African, Dutch, Malay, and Indian cuisines, the city offers a melting pot of culinary experiences. From the bold spices of Cape Malay curries to hearty Dutch-inspired potjies and fragrant Indian biryanis, each dish reflects the rich cultural tapestry of the people who call Cape Town home.

Whether you are savouring staples like braaivleis paired with traditional African dishes such as pap (maize porridge) and samp, or indulging in fresh seafood by the waterfront, every bite reflects the city’s diverse cultural heritage.

The rankings for the top food cities in the world are:

1. Cape Town, South Africa – Score 95.65

2. Milan, Italy – Score 95.20

3. Valencia, Spain – Score 95.00

4. Tokyo, Japan – Score 94.78

5. Porto, Portugal – Score 94.48

6. Hong Kong, China – Score 93.94

7. Bangkok, Thailand – Score 93.71

8. Rome, Italy – Score 93.33

9. Singapore – Score 92.90

10. Sydney, Australia – Score 92.50

While cities like Tokyo, Milan, and Singapore showcase their culinary specialities—think sushi, risotto, and chilli crab—Cape Town’s unique blend of cultures and flavours truly stands out. The city offers more than just food; it provides an unforgettable experience, inviting both locals and visitors to indulge in its diverse culinary offerings.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as the best city in the world for food,” said Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. “This accolade reflects the passion and innovation of our chefs and food artisans, who always raise the bar when it comes to exceptional dining. Cape Town isn’t just a destination – it’s a food lover’s dream, ready to be savoured."

Echoing this sentiment, Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, expressed his enthusiasm for the city’s culinary achievements:

"Our ranking as the number one city in the world for food is a sumptuous and sizzling affirmation of what locals have long known: that Cape Town is a cuisine capital! Our love and appreciation of our vast array of cultures is made evident on the plate and the palate.

"Whether you’re looking for fine dining options or need some street grub, the Mother City has it all and more! Congratulations to every person who makes our foodie scene stand out above the rest of the world."