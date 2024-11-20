SA boosts business events presence at IBTM World 2024

Recently named the top business events destination in Africa and the Middle East, South Africa is actively solidifying its position at the business events trade show, IBTM (Incentives, Business Travel, and Meetings) World, currently taking place in Spain.

Led by Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille, a diverse South African delegation comprising business events professionals is showcasing a wide range of products and services, positioning South Africa as a capable and attractive host for global business events.

IBTM World is being held in Barcelona from 19 to 21 November. The event attracts thousands of exhibitors and buyers from over 150 countries, offering valuable insights into the latest industry trends and serving as a key platform for connecting with potential buyers and leaders in the business events sector.

Leveraging opportunities for growth

South Africa aims to enhance its position as a leading business events destination, with a focus on attracting more events to the country. This aligns with the government's goal to boost tourism’s contribution to economic growth and job creation, as outlined in the Tourism Sector Master Plan and the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

The event also highlights South Africa's role as Chair and host of the G20 Summit in 2025. With over 40 global heads of state expected, the summit offers a prime opportunity to showcase South Africa’s expertise in hosting major international events, further boosting the growth of the business events sector.

“The year 2025 is a very special one for us. Not only are we looking forward to hosting the G20 Summit, we are also excited about bringing about new ideas and initiatives that will further showcase our country’s attractiveness as both a leisure and business events destination. We look forward to welcoming government delegations, business leaders and visitors from all over the world to enjoy our beautiful country,” said Minister De Lille.

De Lille highlighted the strategic importance of hosting such events, noting that they also benefit leisure tourism, as business travellers often extend their stays to explore the destination or return with family and friends.

Additionally, business events stimulate demand for a wide range of services, such as transportation, dining, and entertainment, benefiting local companies and communities.

The South African delegation to IBTM World includes 18 exhibitors, featuring established products, along with six business events Small Micro Medium Enterprises (SMMEs), namely Karibu Leisure Resort & Conference, Syavaya Corporate Travel, Get The Picture, Afri-Centric Luxury Experiences, Afrikan Native Travel, and Offshore Adventures.

This diverse group will highlight the country's unique attractions, top-tier infrastructure, and world-class facilities while engaging with some of the 12,000 attendees and over 2,600 hosted buyers from around the world.

"Showcasing South Africa at strategic platforms reinforces the country's position as a leading destination for business events. According to Allied Market Research, the South African MICE industry, valued at $6.6bn (R121.8bn) in 2023, is projected to grow to $25.9bn (R477.9bn) by 2032.

This upward trajectory is further reinforced by the country's recent recognition as the top meeting and conference destination in Africa and the Middle East by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA),” Minister De Lille said.

Global and African MICE growth projections

Globally, the MICE industry was valued at approximately $523.3bn (R9.7t) in 2023, with projections indicating growth to $1,384.9bn (R25.5t) by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.

In Africa, the business events sector is also growing rapidly, valued at around $16.6bn (R295bn) in 2023 and expected to reach $65.6bn (R1.2t) by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 16.8%.

South Africa will host Meetings Africa at the Sandton Convention Centre in February next year, in partnership with Gauteng Tourism and the Johannesburg Tourism Company. The premier MICE trade show in Africa will offer immersive experiences and exceptional value for exhibitors, buyers, and media.

Meetings Africa 2025

Meetings Africa will take place from 24 to 26 February 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre, building on the success of previous editions. The 2024 event was particularly noteworthy, bringing together around 380 exhibiting companies from 21 African countries and attracting buyers from 61 nations.

"We look forward to showcasing the best South Africa has to offer in the business events space at IBTM World in Barcelona and Meetings Africa in Johannesburg next year.

"Our mission is to maintain our status as the leading business events destination in Africa and the Middle East and work with all partners to achieve exponential growth as we aim to elevate the profile of the tourism sector and its contribution to inclusive economic growth and job creation," Minister de Lille concluded.