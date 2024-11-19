Tourism Travel
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelOnPoint PRBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Air Tanzania resumes direct service to Johannesburg

    19 Nov 2024
    19 Nov 2024
    Air Tanzania will resume its direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg on 30 November 2024. The five weekly flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, connecting Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) with OR Tambo International Airport (JNB).
    Source: N509FZ via
    Source: N509FZ via Wikimedia Commons

    Passengers will travel aboard the Boeing 737-9 MAX, featuring 16 Business Class and 165 Economy Class seats.

    The route will provide valuable connections via Dar es Salaam to international destinations such as China, Dubai, and India, as well as key regional destinations like Nairobi, along with other domestic locations including Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, and Mwanza.

    "We are delighted to resume this important route, which will strengthen the travel network between Tanzania and South Africa and stimulate economic, tourism, and cultural connections," says Patrick Ndekana, commercial director of Air Tanzania.

    Read more: aviation, air travel, travel industry, tourism and travel, Air Tanzania
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz