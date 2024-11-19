Air Tanzania resumes direct service to Johannesburg

Air Tanzania will resume its direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg on 30 November 2024. The five weekly flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, connecting Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) with OR Tambo International Airport (JNB).

Passengers will travel aboard the Boeing 737-9 MAX, featuring 16 Business Class and 165 Economy Class seats.

The route will provide valuable connections via Dar es Salaam to international destinations such as China, Dubai, and India, as well as key regional destinations like Nairobi, along with other domestic locations including Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, and Mwanza.

"We are delighted to resume this important route, which will strengthen the travel network between Tanzania and South Africa and stimulate economic, tourism, and cultural connections," says Patrick Ndekana, commercial director of Air Tanzania.