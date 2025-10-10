South Africa
    Taj Hotels announces major expansion across sub-Saharan Africa

    Taj Hotels, part of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), has announced a significant expansion strategy that will strengthen the luxury brand's footprint across sub-Saharan Africa.
    10 Oct 2025
    Source: Supplied | TAJ Lion Kings River Lodge -Reception, Terrace and Bar Overview Exterior
    Source: Supplied | TAJ Lion Kings River Lodge -Reception, Terrace and Bar Overview Exterior

    The expansion move forms part of IHCL’s broader growth vision, which aims to reach 700 hotels globally by 2030, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s premier hospitality groups.

    "Here in sub-Saharan Africa, Taj Hotels has kept pace with the group’s growth through noteworthy acquisitions,” says Mark Wernich, Cluster General Manager: Africa and Business Development Africa for the Taj brand. "It’s an honour to be at the helm at a time when the brand is evolving to offer travellers everything from sophisticated city stays to unforgettable bush and beach experiences."

    Source: Supplied | TAJ Lion Kings River Lodge - Penthouse suite
    Source: Supplied | TAJ Lion Kings River Lodge - Penthouse suite

    Expanding into Africa’s luxury wilderness

    Wernich confirmed that Taj Hotels has recently acquired three lodges in the Greater Kruger National Park – the Taj Lion Kings Bush Lodge, currently undergoing renovations; the Taj Lion Kings River Lodge, set to open in early 2026; and the Taj Lion Kings Hilltop Tented Camp, scheduled for later the same year. Additional properties are planned for 2027.

    “Visitors familiar with the Taj brand know what to expect – exquisite décor, exceptional cuisine and effortless luxury, all underscored by our signature authentic hospitality – now with a safari twist,” Wernich said.

    Source: Supplied | TAJ Lion Kings Bush Lodge - Bar lounge area
    Source: Supplied | TAJ Lion Kings Bush Lodge - Bar lounge area

    Regional growth on the horizon

    The brand’s ambitions extend further into southern and East Africa, with plans to establish a presence in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, Tanzania’s Serengeti, Botswana, and Zambia. "We aim to build a robust infrastructure across East Africa to support our sub-Saharan portfolio, allowing travellers to explore the region’s best destinations seamlessly," Wernich added.

    The expansion follows IHCL’s recent recognition as the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand for 2025 by Brand Finance – marking the fourth time the group has earned this accolade.

    Source: Supplied | TAJ Lion Kings Bush Lodge - Dining Room
    Source: Supplied | TAJ Lion Kings Bush Lodge - Dining Room

    Meanwhile, Taj Cape Town has completed the revitalisation of its rooms and suites, finalising a comprehensive refurbishment that further elevates the guest experience in the Mother City.

    "There are so many exciting opportunities ahead," Wernich concluded. "With our growing presence in Africa, we’re committed to blending conservation, community engagement, and world-class hospitality to shape the future of luxury travel on the continent."

    tourism investment, hospitality industry, South Africa Tourism, hotel industry, hotel development, Taj Cape Town, luxury travel, East Africa tourism, African hospitality, safari lodges, tourism and travel
