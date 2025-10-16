27.6% drop in Western Cape infant immunisations risks outbreaks

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness has sounded an urgent alarm over a steep decline in infant vaccination coverage across the province. Provincial data now show a concerning 27.6% drop from the critical 95% target, putting many infants at immediate risk.

Image credit: Unicef South Africa/2014/Schermbrucker

Without their vaccinations, infants are unprotected against serious diseases like measles, polio, tuberculosis, and whooping cough.

The department says that the province is already experiencing the consequences of this drop in vaccination rates. As recently as 6 October, the department had to provide mass vaccination in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats in Cape Town following a measles outbreak, during which 60 cases were confirmed.

The department warns that measles can be life-threatening, especially to children who haven’t received their vaccination.

The department notes that the drop in vaccinations also weakens herd immunity, making outbreaks more likely and putting vulnerable children at risk.

Given the rise in misinformation, like the unfounded claims that vaccines cause autism, Dr Heather Finlayson, senior specialist in infectious disease at Tygerberg Hospital, has reassured parents and caregivers that vaccines are safe, well-studied, and essential for building healthy children and communities.

“The South African Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) protects children from diseases that can cause school absence, hospitalisation, or death.

“Vaccines not only protect children who receive them but also those too young or medically vulnerable.

“When rates drop below 95%, outbreaks of measles and diphtheria appear."

Finlayson is strongly urging all parents and caregivers to ensure their children are fully vaccinated by visiting any public health facility, where vaccinations are provided free of charge.

Parents are asked to visit their nearest clinic to check their child’s Road-to-Health Booklet, ensure all scheduled vaccines are up to date, and bring children who have missed doses for catch-up immunisations.