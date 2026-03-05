Outsource for success: How companies are managing payroll chaos this tax season

The end of February might mark the official close of the tax year in South Africa, but if you work in payroll, you know that’s not the finish line.

For most businesses, the real pressure starts after the tax year ends. March, April and May are make-or-break months, with teams scrambling to finalise EMP501 reconciliations and meet the 31 May Sars submission deadline. That’s where things get messy, especially for in-house payroll teams who are juggling BAU (business as usual) alongside year-end pressures.

And yet, every year we see it. Businesses under pressure, the admin piling up, and the deadline creeping closer.

So, what are smart companies doing differently this year? They’re outsourcing.

Why this period is more intense than it looks

Between March and May, there’s a quiet chaos that builds in payroll. You’re trying to close off the previous tax year while keeping monthly payroll cycles going. You’re reconciling figures, updating Sars codes, reviewing fringe benefits, catching errors from months ago, and making sure every submission is Sars-compliant, because one small mistake could mean penalties or audit flags.

And that’s assuming nothing goes wrong: No resignations, or tech glitches, and also no last-minute changes in tax tables.

It’s no surprise then that this time of year pushes already stretched teams to breaking point. And when the deadline hits, there’s no buffer. Sars won’t wait because someone was sick or your spreadsheet didn’t update.

Outsourcing eases the pressure (and reduces the risk)

Outsourcing doesn’t just take work off your plate, it gives you continuity, accuracy, and breathing room. When you partner with a payroll team that’s fully dialled into Sars deadlines, compliance rules, and last-minute changes, you can get through tax season without panic.

You also reduce the risk of late submissions, penalties, or rework, giving you real peace of mind.

The flexibility to scale when you need it most

Another reason businesses are outsourcing this year? Flexibility.

Some businesses need full monthly payroll services year-round. Others just need help getting through tax season. Either way, a good payroll partner can scale with you. Whether you’re a startup with one accountant or a national company with 500 employees, the tax deadline doesn’t care. The requirements are the same.

This three-month period is intense, unpredictable, and often under-resourced. Outsourcing gives you immediate access to experienced professionals without having to recruit, onboard, or train.

Compliance isn't getting simpler

Sars has continued to tighten submission rules, automate verification, and penalise late or inaccurate declarations. You can’t afford to get it wrong.

Outsourcing payroll means you're backed by a team who stays on top of legislative updates, UIF changes, Coida returns, fringe benefit codes, and the full alphabet soup of compliance. They speak the language, so you don’t have to Google or ChatGPT it.

Even small businesses are realising that managing compliance in-house is a risk, not a badge of honour.

Free up your team to focus on what moves the needle

Most internal finance and HR teams are already juggling too much. Between onboarding, offboarding, leave management, reporting, and systems admin, adding Sars submissions to the mix often means something else slips.

When payroll is outsourced, your internal team can focus on what actually drives business growth, whether that's people engagement, culture building, or strategic planning. No one starts a business to get buried in EMP501 reconciliations.

Don’t wait until May to panic

If you’ve been through this season before, you know how quickly 31 May creeps up. The clock starts ticking the moment February closes.

This year, take a different approach. Get the help before the chaos hits.