Nelson Mandela Foundation names Dr Naledi Pandor as new chair

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has appointed Dr Naledi Pandor as its new chair, starting on 1 October 2024. She will be the third person to hold this position since the foundation's establishment in 1999 by Nelson Mandela, following the founding chair, Professor Jakes Gerwel.

Dr Naledi Pandor

The appointment follows the retirement of Board Chair Professor Njabulo Ndebele, who has served on the Board for a quarter of a century and served as Chair for over a decade.

In announcing his successor, Prof Ndebele said: “Dr Pandor offers the Foundation just what it needs for the next phase of its development. I wish her every success in the role.” On his retirement, Prof Ndebele commented: “It is time for me to step away, make way for fresh leadership, and embark on a new phase of my life journey.”

The board expressed immense gratitude to Professor Njabulo Ndebele for his many years of impeccable service and wise counsel in the role. Acting chief executive Professor Verne Harris added: "Prof Ndebele has been a compass to us through good times and bad.”

Dr Pandor worked closely with Madiba during South Africa’s first democratic administration in the 1990s and is one of South Africa’s longest-serving members of Parliament. She has served in numerous leadership roles with distinction, the most recent being that of international relations minister.

“I am both honoured and delighted to be entrusted with this role,” said Dr Pandor. “In a world facing so many complex challenges, mobilising Madiba’s legacy becomes more important than ever. I believe that the Nelson Mandela Foundation is doing critically important work in the social justice space, and I am looking forward to making a meaningful contribution.”

Both Dr Pandor and Professor Ndebele will be attending the 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture later this week in what will be a ceremonial handing over of the baton. The Lecture will be delivered by Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah at the Linder Auditorium on Saturday 28 September. The theme is "Realising our Shared Humanity".