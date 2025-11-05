Unlock powerful retail insights with Trade Intelligence’s refreshed website

Retail research business Trade Intelligence has just launched its new website. www.tradeintelligence.co.za has been completely redesigned to bring strategic insights to a new generation of digital natives.

Image supplied

Strategic retail insights and research are soon to have a new digital home as premier South African retail research business Trade Intelligence launches its new website.

Developed by Trade Intelligence in consultation with the Argility Technology Group and Appstage, the new site boasts a cleaner, simpler design, clearer navigation, and a more intuitive Retail Research Hub for subscribers.

“When Trade Intelligence started over two decades ago, businesses struggled with a scarcity of information,” says Trade Intelligence GM Janene Laas.

“Now, if anything, the issue is too much information, with all the attendant challenges – like how much of this information is accurate? And is the information being used to drive valid strategic insights?”

She believes that one of Trade Intelligence’s most important roles is to mine the abundance of available information to identify what’s important, and combine this information with primary and quantitative research, such as shopper surveys, to provide crisp, relevant, and shelf-ready insights for clients.

“To do this effectively, we needed a new information architecture,” she explains. “And this became the guiding principle for the development of the new site.”

On the site, users have easy access to detailed information about the full range of Trade Intelligence services, including retail intelligence, bespoke research solutions, commercial capability building, and strategic advisory services.

Featured articles on the website provide clients with retail insights, opinions, and thought leadership from industry experts on a wide range of relevant topics.

Clients access the reports and other services via a customised library on the Retail Research Hub, enabling easy access to the resources they need to build more effective trading partnerships with the retailers profiled.

The reports themselves have become more comprehensive over the years, and now include shopper research per retailer and a section on key channel players. They’ve also become more targeted, providing busy execs with the insights they need to build effective strategies.

Trade Intelligence believes that insights are only valuable once they are used to generate business solutions, and provides practical support to turn these insights into clear priorities and commercial action. The new site reflects this belief in the most practical way possible – ease of use for subscribers.

“We know our clients are busy, so simplicity and speed were key,” says marketing manager Nadine Fernandes. “Clients can find what they need in just a few clicks, and teams can easily integrate the insights into their day-to-day planning. The new Research Hub puts the most relevant content upfront and makes it easy to move from insight to action.”

Resources on the hub include the individual retailer reports for which Trade Intelligence has become South Africa’s premier source.

There are also channel reports, which provide a toolbox for businesses looking to explore burgeoning categories like health and beauty, e-commerce, forecourts, and liquor. Regular retail outlook reports provide a roadmap for current and future influences on shopper and retailer priorities.

Finally, the monthly economic trend report – also available in an at-a-glance one-pager – helps businesses navigate South Africa’s socio-economic complexities. “This launch marks the next phase in how we connect clients to insight,” explains Fernandes.

“It’s a foundation to support the new features, tools and further upgrades that are planned for 2026.”

The site has been designed to appeal to a new generation of digital natives who are now taking up leadership positions in the FMCG industry. It reflects a new mindset for businesses navigating for success in a rapidly changing landscape.

“If you have a question, Trade Intelligence has the answer,” says Laas, “either in our reports, or through customised research. And the starting point is the new website.”