Discover Euromonitor's top Global Consumer Trends for 2026

Euromonitor International has unveiled its top Global Consumer Trends for 2026, with the annual report identifying four global trends that highlight crucial shifts in consumer behaviour.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli via www.pexels.com

In a reality shaped by cost of living, authenticity and wellbeing expectations, these trends are at the core of consumer behaviour worldwide.

Alison Angus, head of innovation at Euromonitor International, said: “The future of consumer behaviour is characterised by a desire for comfort, self-expression and cutting-edge wellness solutions, driven by the need for authenticity and simplicity in an increasingly complex world.”

Euromonitor’s top Global Consumer Trends in 2026 are: