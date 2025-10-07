Purely African, Queerly Powerful: Johannesburg's vibrant Pride Month 2025

Pride Month 2025, led by Pride of Africa, unfolds throughout October under the theme “Purely, Queerly, African.” The programme spans the entire month, from cultural showcases and community dialogues to the flagship Johannesburg Pride March, placing African identity, expression, and empowerment at the heart of the continent’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy initiative.

Pride Month is punctuated by its main event, the Johannesburg Pride March on Saturday, 25 October 2025. Pride Day will unite thousands of participants, allies, and supporters from across South Africa, the continent, and beyond in a cultural movement that converges advocacy, art, music, fashion, and activism — celebrating individuality while challenging injustice and driving change.

The “Purely, Queerly, African” theme underscores Pride of Africa’s role as a vessel for policy evolution and social progress: a cultural mechanism for uniting the continent’s diverse LGBTQ+ voices.

By embedding Africanism into the fabric of the event, Pride of Africa affirms that African queer identities are not marginal but central to the continent’s future.

Kaye Ally, founder and director of Pride of Africa Foundation, said: “This year, our theme ‘Purely, Queerly, African’ is a declaration of pride in who we are as Africans. It is about reclaiming space, celebrating our diversity, and demanding inclusion across the continent. Pride is a living, breathing, and constantly growing community that continues to shift the narrative globally while grounding itself firmly in Africa.”

For the first time, the Office of the City of Johannesburg’s Executive Mayor will officially support Pride with infrastructure and presence, marking a landmark moment in the movement’s evolution.

In a historic gesture of solidarity, the march will — for only the second time in its 36 years — be joined by the City of Johannesburg’s Executive Mayor, Dada Morero, affirming a strong commitment to the human rights campaign and the fight for inclusion.

A powerful moment of connection has been programmed and curated; at 13:30 on Saturday, 26 October, the South African National Anthem will be led by the Johannesburg Queer Chorus before the march is officially opened.

The Johannesburg Pride March 2025 will introduce three key entertainment hubs designed to celebrate the community in diverse ways.

The Main Stage, a free and open space with no barriers to entry, will feature internationally acclaimed artists alongside community favourites.



The Orange Experience (Tangerine Express), a ticketed pod space, will offer private lounges, bars, restrooms, and gaming activations.



The Community Stage will provide an inclusive platform for emerging artists, poets, and performers, alongside a vibrant beer garden.



The National Dialogue Stand Survey will invite participants to share their voices on the most pressing issues shaping the queer community.

Staying true to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Pride of Africa Day continues its commitment to sustainability with electric vehicles and a people-powered march, reflecting both inclusivity and environmental responsibility.

This year’s Pride is proudly supported by leading global and local sponsors who recognise the importance of queer visibility and empowerment in Africa. These include Jägermeister, Google, Amazon, GBV Rescue Fund, Baker McKenzie, Ernst & Young, Webber Wentzel, Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Standard Chartered Bank, and Clyde & Co.

The Pride of Africa Day and Johannesburg Pride March stand as Africa’s flagship Pride events and the continent’s most visible LGBTQ+ platforms, defined as a movement dedicated to equality, visibility, and inclusion, amplifying African voices and reshaping narratives on the global stage.

For more, visit https://prideofafrica.org