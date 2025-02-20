Healthcare Hospital Groups
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASAMedihelpInsight SurveySkin RenewalBullion PR & CommunicationCANSAStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ugandan hospital C-Care IHK raises the bar for healthcare in East Africa

    In a resounding reaffirmation of its leadership in clinical excellence and operational precision, C-Care IHK has once again been accredited by Cohsasa, achieving an exceptional compliance score of 98 and securing a further three-year full accreditation award.
    Issued by COHSASA
    10 Jul 2025
    10 Jul 2025
    C-Care IHK theatre team celebrates the hospitals re-accreditation
    C-Care IHK theatre team celebrates the hospitals re-accreditation

    This marks the hospital’s fourth consecutive accreditation since its journey with Cohsasa began in 2015, reflecting a decade-long dedication to safe, evidence-based, and patient-centered care. As one of only four Cohsasa-accredited hospitals in East Africa, C-Care IHK continues to elevate the standards of healthcare not only in Uganda but across the region.

    Dr Miriam Mutero proudly displays the Cohsasa accreditation certificate
    Dr Miriam Mutero proudly displays the Cohsasa accreditation certificate

    “Reaccreditation is a deeper test, it doesn’t stop at asking whether you can be excellent, but whether you can sustain excellence,” says Dr Miriam Mutero, general manager, C-Care IHK. “With this score of 98, we have once again proven that quality-class healthcare delivery is a present-day reality here in Uganda.”

    C-Care IHK is a 115-bed acute multi-specialty hospital, renowned for pioneering services such as open-heart surgery, laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery, oncology, orthopaedics, cardiology, neurosurgery, and plastic surgery. It was the first private hospital in Uganda to perform both open-heart and keyhole surgeries, establishing itself as a leader in specialised healthcare.

    Since earning its first accreditation in 2015, the hospital has grown into a preferred provider for major corporates, international NGOs, and United Nations agencies, all of whom require the highest standards in healthcare provision.

    The most recent Cohsasa survey, conducted in early 2025, awarded C-Care IHK perfect scores in key departments including Laboratory Services, Access to Care and Patient Rights, Therapeutic Support Services, and Maintenance Services. These scores of 100 across core performance areas contributed to the hospital’s overall score of 98, placing it well above the global hospital benchmark, where a score between 85 and 90 is typically regarded as excellent.

    C-Care’s IHK hospital in Uganda – re-accredited to provide world-class healthcare
    C-Care’s IHK hospital in Uganda – re-accredited to provide world-class healthcare

    Beyond clinical credibility, the impact of Cohsasa accreditation is equally strategic. “Accreditation is a win-win,” Dr Mutero adds. “It brings a direct impact on our bottom line, improving efficiency. Cohsasa’s stringent standards guide documentation, staffing, safety, and reduce risk, all the while attracting high-value partnerships.”

    Between 2020 and 2024, C-Care IHK saw a 28% increase in corporate partnerships, with many institutions citing the hospital’s international accreditation status as a key driver of confidence.

    These standards do not stop at compliance, they form a living, embedded framework across the hospital’s operations, shaping managerial decisions, internal audits, training programs, and strategic planning. “The Cohsasa roadmap strengthens how we think, deliver, and lead,” adds Jackie Nabukeera, head of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality.

    This culture is not only recognised locally. Through Cohsasa’s accreditation by the ISQua External Evaluation Association (IEEA), the global gold standard for health accreditation bodies, C-Care IHK joins a select group of African institutions that meet internationally accepted healthcare delivery standards. An independent external survey conducted in March 2025 praised the hospital’s mature clinical governance, well-documented protocols, and commitment to continuous quality improvement.

    “With every accreditation cycle, we set the bar higher,” says Sheila Aboth, group head of Brand and Patient Experience. “We do this not just for C-Care but to prove to Ugandans that you don’t have to fly out for excellent care. The excellence you are looking for is right here, homegrown, reliable, and always improving.”

    Senior staff and drivers of the accreditation programme celebrate C-Care IHK’s achievement
    Senior staff and drivers of the accreditation programme celebrate C-Care IHK’s achievement
    Read more: COHSASA, Jackie Nabukeera
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    COHSASA
    COHSASA, a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz