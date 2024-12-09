Latest accreditation awards by Cohsasa

Two hospitals in Nairobi, Kenya have been accredited by Cohsasa. This is a second accreditation award for both these hospitals which have worked extremely hard to achieve this honour.

Avenue Hospital, Parklands

The teams at Avenue Hospital, Parklands and Metropolitan Hospital, Nairobi deserve credit. They have worked consistently hard since their first accreditation awards. They understand that quality improvement is a continuous process that becomes part of everything they do.

The team at Mediclinic Constantiaberg have achieved Cohsasa accreditation many times. It seems that improvement is in their DNA.

What do these awards represent?

When a health facility earns Cohsasa accreditation, it’s a sign that it has achieved robust international standards. This means patients visiting these facilities can trust they’ll receive safe, high-quality care.

Want to know more about accreditation? Visit www.Cohsasa.co.za.

What are the implications of an accreditation award for the patient?

A Cohsasa full accreditation award confirms that a healthcare facility has successfully completed a rigorous quality improvement programme. It is compliant with standards endorsed by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua-EEA), the global authority overseeing quality in healthcare across 70 countries.

Cohsasa itself is accredited by ISQua-EEA, as are its standards, making it the only internationally recognised accrediting body for healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa.

Facilities entering Cohsasa’s programme initially earn a two-year accreditation for meeting these demanding standards. As they continue their journey of quality improvement, longer awards reflect their sustained excellence. A four-year accreditation signals to patients that the facility has maintained superior standards for at least eight years.

To ensure that the standards are maintained, all accredited facilities must undergo an interim survey halfway through their accreditation period. This ensures that quality standards remain high and that patients continue to benefit from outstanding care.



