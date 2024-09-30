The future of healthcare: Hospital at Home

Healthcare is evolving rapidly, with advancements in artificial intelligence, digitisation, telehealth, and home-based care reshaping traditional models of treatment. One significant shift is the rise of the 'Hospital at Home' model, which allows patients to receive hospital-level care in their homes.

Quro Medical and the Hospital at Home model

Quro Medical, a South African healthcare company founded in 2020, is at the forefront of this innovation. Led by Dr Vuyane Mhlomi, Quro Medical’s Hospital at Home service provides active medical treatment to patients in their own homes, reducing the need for traditional hospital admissions.

The challenges facing traditional hospitals

Speaking at the Hospital Show, Dr Mhlomi discussed the limitations of conventional hospital systems and the importance of alternative healthcare delivery models to enhance patient outcomes. While hospitals remain essential for acute and specialised care, they also face inherent challenges, including:

High admission and readmission rates impact patient outcomes and resource efficiency.

Redundant specialist and diagnostic services may contribute to inefficiencies and higher costs.

Issues related to fraud, waste, and administrative inefficiencies.

Gaps in coordination among healthcare providers, affecting continuity of care.

Limited follow-up care post-discharge, which may hinder recovery.

The unavoidable risk of hospital-acquired infections is a concern for patient safety worldwide.

Dr Mhlomi referenced data indicating that approximately one in seven patients entering South African hospitals are at high risk of acquiring a hospital-associated infection. He also cited research showing that healthcare costs were 52% lower when acutely ill patients received care at home instead of in a hospital setting.

“Rather than replacing hospitals, innovative home-based and virtual care models, such as hospital at home, enhance and extend traditional healthcare's reach, ensuring patients receive the right care in the right setting while optimising resources across the system,” Dr Mhlomi said.

Proven outcomes of Hospital at Home

Quro Medical has demonstrated the effectiveness of the Hospital at Home model through measurable outcomes:

38% reduction in hospital readmissions

40% decrease in hospital length of stay

20% cost reduction in patient care

Improved patient satisfaction, with a rating of 9.2/10

Over 100,000 hospital admission days saved

Management of over 20 clinical conditions

Expanding access to home-based care

Quro Medical has secured partnerships with major medical aid providers, ensuring that its services are fully covered under hospital benefits. The company operates in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, and surrounding areas.

Features of Quro Medical’s Hospital at Home service

Patients enrolled in Quro Medical’s Hospital at Home programmme receive:

24/7 access to a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians

Daily in-home visits by nurses or clinical associates

Continuous virtual monitoring with early warning detection

Telemedicine consultations and real-time clinical oversight

Home-based diagnostic services including portable X-ray technology

Medication management including IV infusions and oxygen therapy

Access to physiotherapy and other allied health services

Electronic medical records for seamless data tracking and retrieval

A key innovation is the use of wireless patient monitoring technology, which tracks vital signs such as heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature, ECG, and oxygen saturation and many more in real time.

Benefits of home-based hospital care

The Hospital at Home model provides several advantages over traditional hospital stays:

Enhanced comfort and convenience: Patients recover in a familiar environment, reducing stress and promoting well-being.

Lower infection risk: Home-based care eliminates exposure to hospital-acquired infections.

Personalised treatment: Patients receive tailored care with dedicated clinical oversight.

Higher patient satisfaction: The convenience of home care leads to better experiences and outcomes.

Continuous monitoring: Real-time data ensures prompt medical intervention when needed.

Greater flexibility: Treatment plans can be adjusted based on the patient's evolving needs.

The future of healthcare

Dr Mhlomi emphasised the urgent need for transformation in healthcare delivery. Rising costs, an ageing population, and increasing non-communicable diseases are placing unprecedented pressure on hospital systems. “Hospitalisation is not only expensive but also carries unintended clinical risks, such as delirium, functional decline, and antibiotic-resistant infections,” he said. “Globally, healthcare systems are moving toward home-based models to alleviate strain on hospitals while maintaining high-quality patient care.”

With the continued expansion of Hospital at Home services in South Africa and globally, Quro Medical is playing a pivotal role in redefining how healthcare is delivered.



