Dedicated to dignity

This week, Drakenstein Palliative Hospice in Paarl celebrated a significant milestone: receiving its sixth full accreditation award from Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa. This award, valid for four years, highlights the hospice team's commitment to delivering quality care.

Front left: Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa, presents the newly branded accreditation certificate to operational manager, Justine Goliath, as proud members of staff accreditation team look on. | From left (front): Sr Elmarie van Dyk, Staff Nurse Sonja Nel, Magdalene Galant (home-based carer) | From left (back) Sr Marietha Nel, Corne Coetzee (financial manager), Sr Lesley Philander, Renicia Moses (office administrator), Sr Susan Swanepoel (IDT manager) and Sally Appollis (social auxiliary worker)

Drakenstein Palliative Hospice first achieved accreditation in June 2004. Most recently, in August 2024, they completed their sixth accreditation, earning 97 out of 100 points.

Founded in May 1991 by volunteers, the hospice was established to provide professional clinical care for patients with life-threatening illnesses in the Drakenstein Sub-District. The hospice employs trained and skilled palliative care nurses, social workers, a part-time palliative doctor, and supervised, trained home-caregivers.

Drakenstein Palliative Hospice provides care directly in patients' homes. The patients’ condition is assessed to ensure a holistic care plan addresses the patient and family’s needs in the home and the family and patient remain head of the treatment team.

The hospice offers free care to an average of 220 to 250 patients each month, alongside a paid home-care service. Their professional active symptom management includes professional counselling and emotional support for both patients and their families, focusing on enhancing quality of life, ensuring dignity in death, and providing support during bereavement.

During Cohsasa's visit, the hospice's operations manager, Justine Goliath, who has been with the team for over two decades, welcomed and introduced staff members. Although the CEO, Elizabeth Scrimgeour, was on leave, her influence remains central to the hospice's vision. In an earlier interview with Southern Mail, Scrimgeour emphasized the importance of accreditation, stating: "Maintaining accreditation is non-negotiable for us, it is a cornerstone of our sustainability strategy."

For the Drakenstein Palliative Hospice team accreditation is more than an award. It symbolises their dedication to providing dignified, high-quality care to those who need it most, ensuring every patient is treated with compassion and respect.



