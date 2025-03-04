South Africa’s palliative care standards earn global recognition

The fifth edition of the Standards for Palliative Healthcare Services has achieved a major milestone: it has secured accreditation from the International Society for Quality in Health Care’s External Evaluation Association (IEEA).

This international endorsement reaffirms the commitment of the Association of Palliative Care Centres (APCC) to deliver world-class palliative care.

As the only internationally accredited framework guiding palliative care institutions in South Africa, these standards will play a crucial role in ensuring quality, safety, and compassionate service delivery. Developed through a long-standing partnership between the Association of Palliative Care Centres (APCC) and Cohsasa, the standards have been shaping palliative care excellence since 2005.

Palliative care focuses on improving the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses such as cancer, HIV/Aids and TB, as well as conditions such as COPD and heart and organ failure. The ​APCC philosophy of palliative care is the active holistic care of patients who have received a life-threatening diagnosis. The control of pain, of other symptoms and support for psychosocial and spiritual needs is paramount. The goal of palliative care is the achievement of the best quality of life for patients and support for their families.

APCC members report that around 90% of palliative care efforts take place in patients’ homes, extending support to families even after bereavement.

What’s new in the fifth edition?

The latest edition, available for free at APCC’s website features:

A refined presentation structure for easier navigation



The Removal of outdated or duplicated criteria to streamline compliance



Changes in terms of new legislation, particularly as it relates to the POPI act



New essential elements to enhance care quality

Why accreditation matters

According to Warren Oxford-Huggett, national accreditation manager for the APCC, earning accreditation requires time, energy and commitment, but the rewards are far-reaching.

“I have had a long history in managing palliative care service providers/centres and implementing the Cohsasa accreditation programme, and I have seen the value of it. I have seen how important the accreditation process is for the sustainability of hospices. Having a structured policy and procedure framework facilitates change and change management within an organisation.”

He highlights three key benefits:

Optimal community engagement – accredited palliative service providers gain increased community trust and support, strengthening relationships between institutions, families, and caregivers. “From a patient perspective, knowing that the organisation that is providing care is accredited puts your mind at ease.”

– accredited palliative service providers gain increased community trust and support, strengthening relationships between institutions, families, and caregivers. “From a patient perspective, knowing that the organisation that is providing care is accredited puts your mind at ease.” Better organisational performance – self assessments and internal peer reviews drive higher efficiency, sustainability, credibility and overall service quality. It revolves around the framework that COHSASA sets up.

– self assessments and internal peer reviews drive higher efficiency, sustainability, credibility and overall service quality. It revolves around the framework that COHSASA sets up. A culture of excellence – accreditation fosters a mindset of continuous improvement, embedding best practices within healthcare teams.

Oxford-Huggett also has a role to encourage more palliative care organisations to join APCC’s current 68-member network, particularly as demand grows for structured palliative care in elderly care facilities. Of the five latest institutions that are currently in the process of joining the APCC, four of them are facilities for the aged.

“The market for new APCC members is increasingly swinging to more aged care facilities. What that will mean in terms of cost of care remains to be seen.

“Many elderly care institutions advertise or market palliative care, but seldom is anyone adequately trained. It’s early days, but we are looking at developing a collaborative model to help these frail care facilities implement structured, high-quality care at an affordable cost. With rising living expenses and an aging population, we must ensure end-of-life care remains accessible without imposing financial strain.”

Mentorship for success

To assist organisations in meeting these high standards, APCC offers a structured mentorship programme led by Oxford-Huggett. This initiative guides APCC members' healthcare providers through the compliance process, preparing them for Cohsasa’s external review and international accreditation.

For mentorship details, contact az.gro.ccpa@nerraw.

Setting the standard for palliative care

Since 2005, 95 hospices have undergone Cohsasa accreditation, with 117 accreditation decisions issued, ranging from full accreditation to graded recognition.

Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa, affirms: “The international accreditation of this 5th edition confirms that the APCC standards align with global best practices. For over 20 years, the APCC and Cohsasa have collaborated to ensure that South Africa’s palliative care remains internationally recognised. Cohsasa is committed to driving ongoing improvements in palliative care services.”

The fifth edition of the Standards for Palliative Healthcare Services is available free of charge from the APCC website. For membership details, visit Become a member.

Media contacts: Marilyn Keegan, Cohsasa, az.oc.asashoc@nyliram | Nicole Capper, Mango OMC, moc.cmo-ognam@elocin.



