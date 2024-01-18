Don’t miss The Hospital Show!

Want to join the latest conversations about developments in the delivery of safe, quality patient care? Learn about devices that use AI to measure vital signs, find out how digitisation is finding its way into healthcare systems?

Then you need to make your way to the Hospital Show from March 5-6 at the Sandton Convention Centre where all these activities, panellists, keynote speakers and exhibits will bring you up to speed.

There are three conferences and exhibitions under one roof, the idea being that cross-pollination of ideas and talking points is a good thing.

There is SAPHEX (the premier event for South Africa’s pharmaceutical industry), the GP Expo (for doctors to expand their skills and knowledge across many different areas) and the Hospital Show, which is hosted by COHSASA which has drawn up a programme and coordinated the speakers.

The Hospital Show is the only conference and exhibition tailored for African buyers and suppliers, promoting SA-based suppliers to a regional audience. It showcases the latest products, services, and innovations to support the healthcare profession and improve patient care.

The event unites key leaders, buyers, and suppliers from South Africa and the broader African hospital sector, offering two days of free, insightful content to help understand the future of healthcare and technology.

Attendees can benefit from expert advice, network with over 1,200 professionals, and discover new ways to enhance care. Because the event is co-located with others it will foster collaboration across healthcare sectors for improved patient care.

The overall theme of the Hospital Show is Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMS), Patient Reported Experience Measures (PREMS), and the impact of different models of care on these.

Professor Taole Mokoena, the health ombud of South Africa, will give the keynote address: “When patient reported outcomes and experiences are far from satisfactory: The view from the Ombud".

There will be a lively panel discussion: What are organisations measuring in terms of patient reported metrics and what are these telling us? Featured on this panel will be: Prof. Taole Mokoena, Dr Jospeh Williamson, Dr Geraldine Timothy and Dr Deena Naidoo.

The programme will also look at the way healthcare has evolved to give patients a better experience, including home based monitoring, hospital at home, point of care diagnostics and value-based care. Featured speakers include Dr Vuyani Mhlomi, the co-founder and CEO of Quro Medical, Dr Brian Ruff, CEO of PPO Serve, Dr Sivuyile Madikana of Discovery and Anari de Wet, MD of Anari de Wet – managing director U-Image Handheld Ultrasound.

There will be a panel discussion on how palliative care has adapted to meet the needs of patients in all sectors.

Dr Siphiwe Mndaweni, the chief executive officer of the OHSC, will join a panel on the subject of what is happening with PROMS and PREMS on the ground.

Exciting new developments and models of care will be under the microscope. Do not miss this opportunity to stay informed about the latest thinking in healthcare delivery:

For more information: https://hospitalshow.co.za/.

To register: https://saphex.expowiz.com/ExWeb5/Register/Contacts/effa0309-07f9-4757-961a-02ac37a56479.



