South African pharmaceutical wholesaler UPD adds 42 electric vans to fleet

South Africa's United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD) launched 42 electric delivery vans with solar-powered refrigeration from start-up Everlectric on Thursday, 20 February 2025, beginning its transition to an electric fleet.

Source: Supplied. Everlectric chief executive Ndia Magadagela.

Local startups are racing to offer such vehicles for local deliveries as retailers aim to achieve environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and emission-reduction targets.

UPD, owned by the country's largest retail pharmacy group Clicks, will roll out the fleet of 42 Maxus eDeliver 3 panel vans in the provinces of Gauteng and Western Cape, said Trevor McCoy, managing executive of UPD, at the launch event.

An additional 36 vans are earmarked for Gauteng later in the year, he added.

Next year, the rollout will include coastal cities Gqeberha in Port Elizabeth and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province. UPD has a fleet of 100 independently owned vehicles across the country and plans to convert all its diesel-powered vehicles into electric-powered vehicles, McCoy said.

"As a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in the country, it is our responsibility and contribution to make sure that we deliver healthcare efficiently and sustainably to our customers," McCoy said.

The vans, manufactured by China's SAIC, are imported by Everlectric, which builds the refrigeration boxes locally to supply to UPD's independent drivers. Lender Investec is providing financing to the drivers.

The vehicles are expected to cut about one ton of carbon dioxide per month each, with the entire fleet projected to save 2.4 million litres of diesel and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 6.3 million kg over its lifespan, UPD said.