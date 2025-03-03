Subscribe & Follow
Helderberg Hospice is honoured yet again
In a ceremony to mark this achievement, Robert de Wet, CEO of Helderberg Hospice, became the first person to receive the newly branded Cohsasa accreditation certificate in person.
Reflecting on the accreditation journey, de Wet shared with a smile, “I have no hair left, but it was worth it!” Meanwhile, Louise Smith noted that the programme “made us look at everything we do with new eyes,” highlighting the positive impact on the hospice's approach to care.
Helderberg Hospice is a serene haven set at the foot of the Helderberg Mountains in Somerset West. Its 10-bed facility is surrounded by a “Garden of Remembrance” offering shade, peace, and spaces for reflection. Fountains, quiet benches, and lush greenery create a tranquil atmosphere, fostering a sense of calm and comfort. Inside, private, beautifully appointed rooms with high ceilings provide a dignified and respectful environment for patients receiving palliative care.
Under Robert de Wet’s leadership over the past four years, the hospice has made remarkable strides in sustainability and resource management. Solar heating, recycling, and careful use of resources have become integral practices, reassuring donors that their contributions are used responsibly. This commitment has restored confidence among funders, some of whom understandably paused or reduced their activities, attendance at events and support during the Covid-19 pandemic. Helderberg Hospice is a place of compassion, dignity, and peace, run by dedicated individuals who are committed to excellence. It truly deserves this recognition.
