Helderberg Hospice is honoured yet again

Starting in May 2006, Helderberg Hospice in Somerset West has consistently met the highest standards of care, achieving Cohsasa accreditation seven times. Just last week, the hospice received its latest accreditation certificate, valid until 2028.

At the Cohsasa Accreditation Certificate presentation. From left: Marilyn Keegan, communications manager at Cohsasa, Karin Gordon, head of volunteers and community outreach, Robert de Wet, CEO of Helderberg Hospice, Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa, Sr Thandi Sililo, nursing services manager, and Louise Smith, head of resources development

In a ceremony to mark this achievement, Robert de Wet, CEO of Helderberg Hospice, became the first person to receive the newly branded Cohsasa accreditation certificate in person.

Reflecting on the accreditation journey, de Wet shared with a smile, “I have no hair left, but it was worth it!” Meanwhile, Louise Smith noted that the programme “made us look at everything we do with new eyes,” highlighting the positive impact on the hospice's approach to care.

This “Cathedral Window” was built to honour staff at Helderberg Hospice who lost their lives during the Covid epidemic The leafy “Garden of Remembrance” is a perfect place to rest and reflect

Helderberg Hospice is a serene haven set at the foot of the Helderberg Mountains in Somerset West. Its 10-bed facility is surrounded by a “Garden of Remembrance” offering shade, peace, and spaces for reflection. Fountains, quiet benches, and lush greenery create a tranquil atmosphere, fostering a sense of calm and comfort. Inside, private, beautifully appointed rooms with high ceilings provide a dignified and respectful environment for patients receiving palliative care.

Helderberg Hospice sprawls across a big site

Under Robert de Wet’s leadership over the past four years, the hospice has made remarkable strides in sustainability and resource management. Solar heating, recycling, and careful use of resources have become integral practices, reassuring donors that their contributions are used responsibly. This commitment has restored confidence among funders, some of whom understandably paused or reduced their activities, attendance at events and support during the Covid-19 pandemic. Helderberg Hospice is a place of compassion, dignity, and peace, run by dedicated individuals who are committed to excellence. It truly deserves this recognition.



