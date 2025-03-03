NHN and Cohsasa host Florida International University delegation at NHN head office in Cape Town

The National Hospital Network (NHN), in collaboration with Cohsasa, proudly hosted a delegation from Florida International University’s Global Healthcare and Innovation program at the NHN head office in Cape Town.

The academic visit created a valuable opportunity for knowledge exchange between African healthcare leaders and international health professionals in training. The visiting group, consisting of 15 working professionals furthering their studies and faculty representatives, engaged in robust discussions around healthcare system structures, quality standards, and the practicalities of delivering care in diverse socio-economic settings.

Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa, delivered a presentation on strengthening health systems in Africa, while NHN’s CEO, Neil Nair, shared insights on the NHN model - demonstrating how a network of independent private hospitals operates as an integrated micro-system to improve quality, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Mr Nair also provided the students with a powerful historical lens to better understand the healthcare landscape in South Africa. His overview of apartheid-era policies and their lasting impact on healthcare infrastructure and equity gave the group essential context to understand the systemic disparities that still exist today.

“NHN was proud to represent our members in this important dialogue,” said Adele Hansen, marketing manager of NHN. “What emerged strongly from the session is that while contexts differ, the pursuit of quality, sustainability, and patient-centred care is a shared global imperative. The similarities and differences in healthcare systems - both between the public and private sectors, and across continents - reinforce the value of learning from one another.”

This engagement reflects NHN’s ongoing commitment to representing its members in platforms that drive innovation, dialogue, and improvement in healthcare. Events like these underscore NHN’s role as a catalyst for thought leadership in the South African private healthcare sector and beyond.



