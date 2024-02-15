Gauteng high court orders urgent action to address cancer treatment backlog in public hospitals

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the province’s Department of Health to take “all steps necessary” to provide radiation oncology services to patients on the backlog list for treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

The court ruled that the department’s failure to implement a plan to provide timeous radiation oncology services to cancer patients on the backlog list was unlawful and unconstitutional.

This comes after the Cancer Alliance, represented by lawyers from the human rights organisation Section27, took Gauteng health officials to court for failing to use R784m allocated in March 2023 by the Gauteng Provincial Treasury for addressing radiation and surgical backlogs in the province.

