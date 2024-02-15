Subscribe & Follow
Gauteng high court orders urgent action to address cancer treatment backlog in public hospitals
The court ruled that the department’s failure to implement a plan to provide timeous radiation oncology services to cancer patients on the backlog list was unlawful and unconstitutional.
This comes after the Cancer Alliance, represented by lawyers from the human rights organisation Section27, took Gauteng health officials to court for failing to use R784m allocated in March 2023 by the Gauteng Provincial Treasury for addressing radiation and surgical backlogs in the province.
Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.
Source: Daily Maverick
