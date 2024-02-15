Healthcare Public Health
    Healthcare Public Health

    Gauteng high court orders urgent action to address cancer treatment backlog in public hospitals

    The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the province’s Department of Health to take “all steps necessary” to provide radiation oncology services to patients on the backlog list for treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital.
    By Tamsin Metelerkamp
    7 Apr 2025
    7 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    The court ruled that the department’s failure to implement a plan to provide timeous radiation oncology services to cancer patients on the backlog list was unlawful and unconstitutional.

    This comes after the Cancer Alliance, represented by lawyers from the human rights organisation Section27, took Gauteng health officials to court for failing to use R784m allocated in March 2023 by the Gauteng Provincial Treasury for addressing radiation and surgical backlogs in the province.

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
