New Section27 report: Climate change threatens child health and education

Titled Climate Change as a Human Rights Risk: A Resource for Health and Education Rights Activists in South Africa, the report focuses on the impact of climate change on children's access to healthcare and basic education.
It explores the current state of children’s rights in the context of climate-change adaptation and mitigation efforts, and examines policies aimed at protecting children’s rights in a changing climate. It highlights that climate change is not merely an academic issue but a real and significant threat.
In 2021, South Africa experienced devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in the loss of life and property damage. More recently, a tornado caused destruction and fatalities in the province in June. Those who were in vulnerable economic and social situations were the hardest hit. The destruction of school infrastructure and healthcare facilities had a ripple effect on the national budget.
The report underscores the importance of children's health in the context of climate change, as they are particularly vulnerable to both direct and indirect effects of climate change, including floods, temperature fluctuations, droughts, wildfires, infectious diseases, food insecurity, and air pollution.
Children and infants have specific nutritional and hydration needs that are essential for their growth and development. Furthermore, their respiratory systems are more susceptible to being constricted by pollutants due to their narrower pathways. Children can also experience significant psychological stress and trauma as a result of climate change.
The report also reveals the education sector as one of the sectors most susceptible to the effects of climate change. This vulnerability is evident in the direct impacts on basic education, including the destruction of school infrastructure caused by extreme weather events like floods, as well as the hindered educational achievement resulting from excessive heat. Additionally, there are indirect consequences on education, such as those related to food insecurity, air pollution, and health.
Some recommendations from the report to address these issues include:
This report also outlines the key discussions held at a conference hosted by Section27, which brought together public-interest law organisations, social movements, community-based organisations, youth groups, and activist academics. The conference aimed to unpack the climate crisis and its impact on socio-economic rights.
During the collaboration session on education, several key areas of concern were identified, including infrastructure, climate-change education, and scholar transport.
Climate-change education was deemed essential in empowering young children with the knowledge and abilities to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change. It was also noted that scholar-transport policies should factor in the influence of climate change.
The health-related discussions underscored the necessity of conducting health-impact assessments. The participants recognised the importance of providing training to healthcare workers regarding the effects of climate change.
Stress-testing health facilities was seen as essential to evaluate their capacity to withstand climate-related shocks.
Another important issue in need of address is the proper management of medical and pharmaceutical waste, particularly given the significant contribution of the healthcare sector to carbon emissions. The discussion also addressed the growing use of e-cigarettes and vapes, emphasising the environmental consequences of their non-recyclable plastic and metal batteries.
Finally, the report serves as a vital resource to identify the impacts of climate change on health and basic education, and to comprehend the legal framework about the intersection of climate change and socio-economic rights.
The report aims to catalyse urgent and collaborative action from civil society human rights and socio-economic rights organisations dedicated to advancing justice in health and education.
It also calls on the relevant state institutions in health and basic education to develop appropriate mitigation and adaptation measures that respond to the impacts of climate change for these sectors.
No longer can matters of climate justice be left to environmental organisations. Climate change is a human-rights issue. Looking ahead, now more than ever, collaboration will be crucial to addressing the multi-faceted challenges posed by the climate crisis.