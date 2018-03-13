Legal Public Liability
Public Liability News South Africa

    Listeriosis tragedy ‘breakthrough’ evidence makes ‘overwhelming’ case Tiger Brands was responsible – lawyers

    By Tamsin Metelerkamp
    9 Sep 2024
    The legal team behind a class action lawsuit representing more than 1,000 claimants who suffered due to the outbreak of listeriosis in 2017/18 claim that ‘breakthrough’ evidence that emerged this year makes an ‘overwhelming’ case that food producer Tiger Brands was responsible for the outbreak in its entirety. Listeriosis was transmitted mostly via contaminated polony.
    Image source: andreyst – 123RF.com

    Six years on from the listeriosis outbreak that killed more than 200 people in South Africa, individuals and families who were affected by the outbreak have yet to receive any compensation for their suffering. The legal team representing claimants in a class action lawsuit against food producer Tiger Brands alleges that “breakthrough” evidence has come to light, further linking the surge in listeriosis infections to an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane, Limpopo. Tiger Brands was the parent organisation for Enterprise Foods.

    The legal team is made up of Richard Spoor Incorporated (RSI) Attorneys and LHL Attorneys. Zeenat Emmamally, an associate at RSI Attorneys, said they received two important pieces of evidence related to the outbreak from the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) this year. The NHLS is a national public entity that provides health laboratory services in South Africa.

    Read the full article on the Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
