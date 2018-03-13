Subscribe & Follow
Listeriosis tragedy ‘breakthrough’ evidence makes ‘overwhelming’ case Tiger Brands was responsible – lawyers
Six years on from the listeriosis outbreak that killed more than 200 people in South Africa, individuals and families who were affected by the outbreak have yet to receive any compensation for their suffering. The legal team representing claimants in a class action lawsuit against food producer Tiger Brands alleges that “breakthrough” evidence has come to light, further linking the surge in listeriosis infections to an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane, Limpopo. Tiger Brands was the parent organisation for Enterprise Foods.
The legal team is made up of Richard Spoor Incorporated (RSI) Attorneys and LHL Attorneys. Zeenat Emmamally, an associate at RSI Attorneys, said they received two important pieces of evidence related to the outbreak from the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) this year. The NHLS is a national public entity that provides health laboratory services in South Africa.
Source: Daily Maverick
