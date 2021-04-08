Police seize counterfeit goods worth more than R94m

The National Counterfeit Goods Unit has led multiple intelligence driven takedown operations that has led to the arrest of five people and the seizing of counterfeit goods worth more than R94m.

In a statement on Thursday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said it along with its crime fighting partners, remain relentless in efforts to disrupt and dislodge illicit trade in counterfeit and contraband goods.

The teams comprised of various internal and external stakeholders that included, among others; SAPS members from various specialised units, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI – “Hawks”), Department of Home Affairs, South African Revenue Services (Sars), Traffic, Metro Police Departments and Brand Protectors as well as force multipliers such as private security companies.

On 16 August 2024, police found and seized counterfeit clothing and sneakers worth over R37m in a self-storage facility in Gauteng’s Doornfontein.

On 25 August 2024, police also seized counterfeit goods that included sneakers, clothing, watches and backpacks worth more than R41m at a shopping centre in Bellville, Western Cape.

“On 29 August 2024, counterfeit sanitary pads, deodorants and other consumables worth over R4.8m were seized at a self-storage facility in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

“On the same day, counterfeit sanitary pads, hair extensions, toothbrushes and other consumables worth over R9.3m were seized at a small holding in Bredell, Kempton Park, Gauteng.

“The team also seized branded packaging, labels, machinery and other equipment used to manufacture counterfeit goods. Five Malawian nationals were also arrested for the contravention of both the Counterfeit Goods Act and the Immigration Act,” the statement read.

Furthermore, on 2 September 2024, police seized counterfeit shoe polish, deodorant, toothbrushes and other consumables worth over R2m at a self-storage facility in Bonaero Park, Benoni.

“Police will continue to combat the illicit trade in counterfeit goods, protecting legitimate businesses and consumers who are subjected to substandard products that pose health and safety risks,” the SAPS said.