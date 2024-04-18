Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ninety9centsHeineken BeveragesTDMCPareto LimitedM&C Saatchi AbelOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Online marketplaces: A fertile ground for scammers, counterfeit merchants

    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    A harrowing study by Michigan State University published last year found that nearly seven in 10 people were deceived into buying counterfeit products online during the 12-month research period.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The study revealed that counterfeit items were most commonly published on e-commerce websites (39%) and social media (39%). Most (68%) of social media purchases were on Facebook.

    Given that the global internet economy is worth about $15tn (R283bn), e-commerce is fertile ground for scammers and counterfeit merchants.

    “Online marketplaces can be a fantastic place to purchase new and used goods at great value. Unfortunately, at times, sellers try to pass counterfeit goods, for the real deal,” says Jacques Jordaan, operations manager at Bob Group.

    “These fake products often mimic the appearance of genuine items but lack the same quality, performance, and safety standards. It’s essential for the marketplace to constantly check the legitimacy of sellers and the goods they sell.”

    Image source: Allan Swart –
    SA's battle against fake goods

      7 Nov 2023

    The golden rule, Jordaan says, is that if products and prices look too good to be true, they probably are.

    If a seller offers a vast quantity of famous or limited-edition products, it may be a sign of counterfeit goods, primarily if the product is known to be in high demand or difficult to obtain. A lack of description and photos can also flag potential problems with items.

    Jordaan recommends that marketplaces should have a history for the seller. Bob Shop, for example, displays the seller's average rating score on every listing page and allows the consumer to navigate to a dedicated rating page for each seller.

    “The consumer should also be comfortable with the marketplace’s payment options and ensure that they are offered by leaders in the payment field.”

    Having limited or only one payment method should be a big red flag for buyers. Buyers should also be able to contact the marketplace’s support teams quickly.

    Things to look out for

    He mentions several points in the online shopping journey where consumers might encounter counterfeit and unsafe goods. These include:

    • After-sales service: Third-party sellers and support go hand in hand. Consumers should be able to include the marketplace support teams in their aftersales queries with sellers. Support teams are the first point of contact for all queries.

    • Price comparison: Compare prices for the same or similar products from multiple sellers to ensure you are getting the best value for your money. Be wary of prices that seem significantly lower than market value, as they may indicate counterfeit or poor-quality products.

    • Return and refund policies: Familiarise yourself with the seller's return and refund policies to understand your options in case the product is defective, damaged or not as described. If none is publicly available, you should be able to ask for the return and refund policies on the platform.

    Read more: counterfeit goods, counterfeit products, Bob Group
    NextOptions

    Related

    SA&#x2019;s last-mile delivery game needs to be on point
    SA’s last-mile delivery game needs to be on point
    10 Apr 2024
    Keeping up with order fulfilment in Africa's e-commerce surge
    Keeping up with order fulfilment in Africa's e-commerce surge
    5 Mar 2024
    Major growth predicted for SA's e-commerce landscape in 2024
    Major growth predicted for SA's e-commerce landscape in 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Say no to knockoffs: 5 ways to spot sneaker fakes this festive season
    Say no to knockoffs: 5 ways to spot sneaker fakes this festive season
    1 Dec 2023
    Image source: Allan Swart –
    SA's battle against fake goods
     7 Nov 2023
    Source © IOL Once again Tiger Brands will extend operations at its deciduous fruit business Langeberg & Ashton Foods (L&AF) for a further season
    Tiger Brands extends Langeberg & Ashton Foods (L&AF) operations for a further season again
    12 Jun 2023
    Image source: Oleksandr Pidvalnyi from
    5,000 counterfeit remotes destroyed as MultiChoice backs fight against piracy
    28 Feb 2023
    uAfrica cofounder Andy Higgins and Bidorbuy CEO Craig Lubbe. Source: Supplied
    Bidorbuy and uAfrica merge to form 'everything e-commerce' firm Bob Group
    14 Sep 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz