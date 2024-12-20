Healthcare Infectious Diseases
    Cases of rubella spike countrywide while diphtheria hits Western Cape

    By Tamsin Metelerkamp
    20 Dec 2024
    20 Dec 2024
    The National Department of Health has confirmed a surge in seasonal rubella cases in South Africa, with 10,137 positive cases identified between January and November 2024. Rubella is a mild, contagious viral infection best known for its distinctive red rash.
    Image source: aleksandrfinch –
    Image source: aleksandrfinch – 123RF.com

    The department stated that more than 90% of the cases occurred in children under 15, with only one patient over the age of 50. It added that if children are not vaccinated against rubella, and never come into contact with the virus through natural infection, children will remain susceptible to it.

    Western Cape diphtheria cases

    Byron la Hoe, spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, told Daily Maverick that between 25 November and 18 December, five laboratory-confirmed cases of diphtheria were identified in areas of the Cape Metro District, including Philippi, Lotus River, Athlone and a local correctional facility. All patients are between the ages of 28 and 34. There has been one death as a result of the disease.

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
