How healthcare facilities can guard against ransomware attacks

Healthcare facilities across the globe are a growing target for cybercriminals, with ransomware attacks wreaking havoc as they encrypt patient records, cancel appointments, delay life-saving surgeries, and even reroute ambulances.

Due to the critical nature of healthcare services, combined with the sensitive personal and medical data they handle, the impact of such an attack is severe. They can jeopardise patient safety, disrupt service delivery and cause financial strain.

It has become imperative for healthcare facilities to adopt more robust cybersecurity measures, including effective data management strategies as part of an overall business continuity approach. Partnering with an expert third-party service provider can assist healthcare facilities in ensuring continuity of care and business operations even in the face of cyberattacks.

Attractive targets with unique vulnerabilities

Digital transformation within the healthcare space, while vital for improving patient care, can also introduce significant cybersecurity risks. Many hospitals and healthcare facilities are at different stages in their digital transformation, and legacy infrastructure is a common challenge, alongside immature cybersecurity posture and processes, making them more susceptible to attacks.

Cybercriminals often target these systems because they handle vast amounts of sensitive data, including personal health information (PHI), which is highly valuable on the black market. In addition, these facilities often lack the dedicated IT and cybersecurity specialists they need to adequately defend against or recover from ransomware incidents.

The nature of information housed within healthcare and the consequences of a breach mean the stakes are high. This, combined with the fact that healthcare facilities are legally bound by regulations such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to protect this information, means potential breaches could have catastrophic consequences.

Impact of ransomware on healthcare

Ransomware attacks can have devastating effects on healthcare organisations, leading to significant downtime that directly threatens patient care. Operations may be postponed or cancelled, disrupting treatment schedules and putting patients' lives at risk.

Additionally, the exposure of PHI can result in severe legal and ethical repercussions, including costly regulatory fines and lawsuits. Financial losses also extend to ransom payments, the cost of recovery, and reputational damage, all of which can linger long after the attack is resolved.

Moreover, a ransomware attack on one healthcare facility can damage the reputation of the entire network, as trust is critical in healthcare. Patients may be less likely to seek care from a hospital they perceive as insecure, leading to long-term financial and operational challenges.

Data management mitigates ransomware risks

To effectively combat ransomware, healthcare organisations must prioritise data management and cyber resilience. This starts with classifying and understanding the types of data being processed and stored, such as medical records, surgical files, and other critical patient information. Once this data is properly categorised, healthcare facilities can implement security controls that ensure the integrity and availability of the data.

Regular, automated backups stored offline are essential for mitigating ransomware risks. These backups allow facilities to restore their systems quickly without paying a ransom, minimising downtime and ensuring continuity of care. In addition to regular backups, hospitals should adopt advanced security measures such as multi-factor authentication, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems to safeguard against unauthorised access.

An expert partner enhances data management and security

Third-party service providers offer critical expertise and comprehensive solutions that healthcare organisations may lack in-house. These providers specialise in data management, backup, and disaster recovery, ensuring that hospitals have access to the latest technologies and best practices for defending against cyber threats.

These experts bring valuable experience from handling multiple cyber incidents across various sectors, which can inform and improve the healthcare facility's own data management practices. In addition to providing technical expertise, third-party providers can offer ongoing education, helping healthcare staff stay informed about the latest cybersecurity threats and recovery processes.

One of the key services offered by third-party providers is automated backup and disaster recovery solutions. These services typically include offsite storage, secure cloud options, and regular backups, all of which are vital for restoring data and reducing downtime during a ransomware attack. Offsite storage and cloud solutions also protect data from physical threats like floods or fires, adding an extra layer of security.

In addition to traditional backup services, advanced tools can enhance data protection by providing early warning systems and simulating real-time production environments, which allow healthcare facilities to detect and respond to potential threats before they can cause damage. For example, scanning tools can identify which versions of data are clean and free from malware, enabling faster and more effective recovery.

Continuous support

Partnering with a third-party provider ensures that healthcare organisations have access to continuous support and the latest innovations in data protection. These providers not only help mitigate ransomware risks but also assist in compliance with industry regulations and offer scalable solutions to meet the growing needs of healthcare facilities.

As ransomware threats continue to rise, healthcare organisations must take proactive steps to safeguard their systems and protect patient data. Effective data management, including regular backups and disaster recovery plans, is essential for mitigating these risks.

By partnering with third-party service providers, healthcare facilities can leverage specialised expertise and advanced technologies to enhance their cybersecurity defences and maintain continuity of care, even in the face of growing cyber threats.