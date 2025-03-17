Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SAICATax Debt ComplianceThe Publicity WorkshopOnPoint PRBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Finance Financial Services

    SA Parliament’s social media accounts hacked to promote the launch of $Ramaphosa token

    17 Mar 2025
    17 Mar 2025
    A cryptocurrency scam linked to a newly minted ‘$Ramaphosa’ token exploited South African Parliament’s official X, Facebook, and YouTube accounts in a co-ordinated cyberattack on Saturday, 15 March, 2025.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    The fraudulent posts, designed to deceive unsuspecting investors, directed users to a questionable token launched mere hours before the breach. Blockchain forensics suggest a deliberate financial fraud operation, with the token’s creator wallet actively moving funds through gambling sites.

    Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the breach to Daily Maverick, stating “Parliament has identified a security breach affecting one of its 25 YouTube streaming services (channels), which is integrated with official social media accounts. This breach resulted in the unauthorised upload of content not aligned with the work of the Institution.”

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Read more: cybercrime, Cyril Ramaphosa, data breach
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz