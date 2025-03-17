Subscribe & Follow
SA Parliament’s social media accounts hacked to promote the launch of $Ramaphosa token
The fraudulent posts, designed to deceive unsuspecting investors, directed users to a questionable token launched mere hours before the breach. Blockchain forensics suggest a deliberate financial fraud operation, with the token’s creator wallet actively moving funds through gambling sites.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the breach to Daily Maverick, stating “Parliament has identified a security breach affecting one of its 25 YouTube streaming services (channels), which is integrated with official social media accounts. This breach resulted in the unauthorised upload of content not aligned with the work of the Institution.”
Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.
Source: Daily Maverick
