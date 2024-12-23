Over 10,000 rubella cases recorded: what you need to know now

The number of rubella cases in the country is on the rise and citizens are encouraged to urgently visit their nearest health facilities if they experience symptoms of rubella.

According to the latest statistics, a total number of 10,137 positive cases of rubella have been identified in the country between January and November 2024, which is higher than cases recorded last year.

“There is no need for the public to panic, but members of the public are urged to present themselves or their loved ones with suspected rubella symptoms without delays for early detection, effective treatment and to prevent further transmission,” the Department of Health said in a media statement.

Data shows that most cases were recorded in Gauteng and the Western Cape provinces, while more than 90% of the total cases are in children under 15 years of age accounting for over 8,300 cases, with only one patient over the age of 50 years.

Gauteng has since recorded 2,603 infections, followed by 1,996 in KwaZulu-Natal, 1,338 in the Western Cape, 1,113 in the Eastern Cape, 899 in the North West, 862 in the Northern Cape, 665 in Mpumalanga, 471 in Free State, and 190 in Limpopo.

“Although rubella in children is a mild, self-limiting illness and complications are rare, the risk of transmission remains high among children especially because many children entered the year 2024 without prior exposure to rubella, or without being vaccinated against rubella,” the department explained.

Rubella is a highly contagious, but vaccine-preventable disease.

According to the department, if children are not vaccinated against rubella, and never come into contact with rubella virus through natural infection, children will remain susceptible to rubella.

The disease spreads from person to person through droplets coughed or sneezed into the air by an infected person.

Higher risk groups

Meanwhile, children and pregnant women are at a higher risk of severe health complications of rubella.

Parents and caregivers are urged to closely keep an eye on the health condition of their children and look out for common symptoms which include rash, fever, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and nausea.

The department stated that symptoms develop two to three weeks after exposure.

Rubella infection poses a risk of congenital rubella syndrome among pregnant mothers if they are infected in the first trimester of the pregnancy and can lead to birth defects in their unborn child.

According to the department, the public healthcare facilities will remain accessible throughout the festive season.