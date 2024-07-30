Healthcare Infectious Diseases
    WHO: Governments urged to prioritise hepatitis testing, treatment

    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    The liver performs over 500 vital functions daily, which is why the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasises the importance of testing, treating, and preventing viral hepatitis.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    On Sunday, 28 July, 2024 the globe commemorated World Hepatitis Day and the WHO called on all governments to prioritise testing, treatment and vaccination to realise a hepatitis-free world by 2030.

    The Department of Health said viral hepatitis is a preventable and manageable disease, which remains a silent and neglected cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

    Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver often caused by a virus. Viral hepatitis means there is a specific virus causing your liver to swell or become larger than normal.

    World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on 28 July to educate the public about the disease and encourage people, health professionals, communities and governments to drive awareness and action to eliminate viral hepatitis.

    “Viral hepatitis is responsible for an enormous health burden, mostly due to chronic hepatitis B and C infection,” the department explained.

    Global hepatitis burden

    According to the 2024 WHO Global Hepatitis Report, in 2022, an estimated 304 million people were living with hepatitis B and hepatitis C globally.

    The department said viral hepatitis is the second leading infectious cause of death globally, with about 1.3 million deaths recorded annually around the world, including more than 2,000 deaths recorded in South Africa.

    This burden is further compounded by the lack of screening, access to care and treatment, inadequate disease surveillance, and human and financial resources.

    Meanwhile, the department stated that people living with underlying conditions such as HIV are at a higher risk due to co-infection, which further exacerbates the burden of liver disease.

    South Africa is a signatory to the WHO’s global hepatitis strategy endorsed by other member states, which aims to reduce new hepatitis infections by 90% and deaths by 65% between 2016 and 2030.

    The prevention of this infectious disease includes both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as vaccines, practicing safer sex, good hygiene, and avoiding sharing needles, toothbrushes, and razors.

    The department is also advising people to avoid drinking water from known potentially unsafe sources, and cooking food well to help prevent the spread of the disease.

    Recognise, screen, treat

    While viral hepatitis is typically asymptomatic, the department said some signs may include fever, malaise, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

    “In some cases, the virus can also cause a chronic liver infection or liver cancer, putting patients at a higher risk of death, unless they get treatment.”

    The department has since developed National Guidelines for the Management of Viral Hepatitis as part of efforts to reduce morbidity and mortality in the country.

    People, especially those experiencing any of the hepatitis symptoms, are urged to go for screening and testing for early diagnosis and treatment depending on the type of hepatitis.

    In addition, those at higher risk of serious health complications if they contract hepatitis B and/or C need the vaccine, including all newborns and previously unvaccinated children and adolescents, people with more than one sex partner, key populations, and those infected with HIV and/or other sexually transmitted diseases.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Let's do Biz