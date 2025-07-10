Healthcare Mental health
    #PanicAwarenessDay: Sadag unveils a panic toolkit

    In light of Panic Awareness Day on 10 July, the South African Anxiety and Depression Group (Sadag) has compiled a panic toolkit full of resources to help those who think they may have a panic disorder.
    10 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
    Image credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

    “Over forty years ago, I really needed help with my own panic attacks. This need led me to start Sadag,” says founder Zane Wilson.

    Designed to empower people with information and self-help tools, the toolkit aims to help people understand, manage, and cope better with panic. The toolkit includes brochures, practical handouts, a schedule of online activities, and videos.

    If you’d like to learn more about panic disorders, check out the panic disorder brochure.

