Teen-suicide in South Africa: Sadag's call for intervention

On World Suicide Prevention Day, Tuesday, 10 September 2024, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) joins the global mental-health community in highlighting the urgent need to address suicide prevention, with this year’s theme, Changing the Narrative on Suicide.

Sadag is focusing specifically on the alarming rise in teen-suicide rates in South Africa, aiming to create a lasting impact through education, intervention, and awareness programmes.

Teen suicide is a growing concern worldwide, and South Africa is no exception. According to recent studies, suicide is one of the leading causes of death among young people aged 15 to 24 in the country.

Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, Sadag's project manager for the school-outreach programme, says “Over the last year, Sadag has visited over a 100 schools in Gauteng and from our evaluation insights, three in 10 teachers report that learners in their school have died by suicide in the last year.”

Sadag is calling for immediate action, and raising awareness about the critical need to support and guide young people through the challenges they face.

"Teen suicide is an urgent public-health issue in South Africa. We are seeing increasingly high numbers of adolescents suffering from depression, anxiety, family and relationship problems, and the pressures of modern life, all of which contribute to the alarming suicide statistics we face. Early intervention, especially through school-based programmes, is essential to saving lives," says Roshni.

To address this crisis, Sadag is continuing its long-standing school outreach programme in partnership with Gauteng Department of Education, which provides critical mental-health education and crisis intervention to learners and educators across Gauteng.

The programme equips students, teachers, and parents with the tools to identify warning signs of teen depression and suicide, fosters open discussions on mental health, and ensures that teens have access to immediate support through Sadag's helplines and counselling services.

The school-outreach programme should be rolled out in every province; the teen suicide issue is a problem countrywide, and a nationwide strategy and intervention is essential.

From Sadag's school outreach programme in Gauteng in 2024:

98% of teachers reported that they learnt where to get help for learners who experience mental-health problems

96% of teachers felt more confident that they would be able to identify signs of depression among learners after the talk

95% learnt about basic counselling skills to help learners talk about their problems

"Our school talks are at the heart of our teen-suicide prevention strategy," says Sadag Board vice chairperson and clinical psychologist, Zamo Mbele. "By going directly into schools, we create a safe space for learners to talk about their struggles, ask for help, and understand that they are not alone.

"Many students don’t know where to turn, and our school talks are often the first step toward connecting them with life-saving resources. These programmes are also critical in providing teachers with the skills to offer early intervention and crisis support before it’s too late."

To access support services, visit www.sadag.org or call the toll-free 24 hour suicide crisis helpline at 0800 567 567 or sms 31393 and a counsellor will call back to help.