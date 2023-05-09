Healthcare Hospital Groups
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IntercareDaily MaverickStoneCANSABonitasDNA Brand ArchitectsEnterprises University of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Hospital Groups Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Intercare Group celebrates the success of the Intercare Blouberg Marathon and announces beneficiaries

    Issued by Intercare
    9 Sep 2024
    9 Sep 2024
    The Intercare Group, in partnership with the West Coast Athletic Club, announces the successful conclusion of the Intercare Blouberg Marathon, held on 24 to 25 August 2024. The event, which marked Intercare's debut as the title sponsor, saw incredible participation from athletes, the local community, and generous sponsors, culminating in a sold-out race.
    Intercare Group celebrates the success of the Intercare Blouberg Marathon and announces beneficiaries

    Over two days, runners took on the challenge of the 42.2km full marathon and the 21.1km, 10km, and 5km events. Despite varying weather conditions, the spirit of the marathon remained strong, with participants and spectators alike showing remarkable enthusiasm and support.

    As a testament to the event's success, a total of R42,222 was raised through donations, which will be distributed among three deserving beneficiaries: CHOC, I Love Boobies and Love Nuts. These organisations are dedicated to significantly impacting the fight against cancer and promoting health awareness, aligning perfectly with Intercare’s purpose of making people feel better and West Coast Athletic Club’s ongoing charitable commitment to our community.

    Intercare and West Coast Athletic Club would like to thank all the participants, the public, and the residents of Blaauwberg for their unwavering support. We also thank Eden on the Bay, Table Bay Mall, the City of Cape Town, MyCity, Krispy Kreme and other role players whose contributions made this event successful.

    Intercare's commitment to people-centred care, integrity, inclusivity, excellence, and innovation drives everything we do. These values are the foundation of our partnership with the West Coast Athletic Club, as we work together to make people feel better. We look forward to more years of collaboration and building on this year's success.

    About Intercare Group

    The Intercare Group was founded in 2000 to make people feel better. It operates 28 medical and dental centres, four day hospitals, four physical rehabilitation hospitals, the Intercare Medfem Hospital, nurse-based clinics and online health services across South Africa. Intercare aims to enhance access to affordable, quality, integrated health care.

    About West Coast Athletic Club

    The West Coast Athletic Club is a vibrant running community that has been thriving for 40 years, uniting enthusiasts from Milnerton, Tableview, Blouberg, Parklands, and Sunningdale. As the proud hosts of the Intercare Blouberg Marathon, we offer something for everyone – whether you're a seasoned road warrior, a trail enthusiast, or just beginning your running journey.

    Read more: CHOC, Krispy Kreme, Intercare Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz