Intercare Group celebrates the success of the Intercare Blouberg Marathon and announces beneficiaries

The Intercare Group, in partnership with the West Coast Athletic Club, announces the successful conclusion of the Intercare Blouberg Marathon, held on 24 to 25 August 2024. The event, which marked Intercare's debut as the title sponsor, saw incredible participation from athletes, the local community, and generous sponsors, culminating in a sold-out race.

Over two days, runners took on the challenge of the 42.2km full marathon and the 21.1km, 10km, and 5km events. Despite varying weather conditions, the spirit of the marathon remained strong, with participants and spectators alike showing remarkable enthusiasm and support.

As a testament to the event's success, a total of R42,222 was raised through donations, which will be distributed among three deserving beneficiaries: CHOC, I Love Boobies and Love Nuts. These organisations are dedicated to significantly impacting the fight against cancer and promoting health awareness, aligning perfectly with Intercare’s purpose of making people feel better and West Coast Athletic Club’s ongoing charitable commitment to our community.

Intercare and West Coast Athletic Club would like to thank all the participants, the public, and the residents of Blaauwberg for their unwavering support. We also thank Eden on the Bay, Table Bay Mall, the City of Cape Town, MyCity, Krispy Kreme and other role players whose contributions made this event successful.

Intercare's commitment to people-centred care, integrity, inclusivity, excellence, and innovation drives everything we do. These values are the foundation of our partnership with the West Coast Athletic Club, as we work together to make people feel better. We look forward to more years of collaboration and building on this year's success.

About Intercare Group

The Intercare Group was founded in 2000 to make people feel better. It operates 28 medical and dental centres, four day hospitals, four physical rehabilitation hospitals, the Intercare Medfem Hospital, nurse-based clinics and online health services across South Africa. Intercare aims to enhance access to affordable, quality, integrated health care.

About West Coast Athletic Club

The West Coast Athletic Club is a vibrant running community that has been thriving for 40 years, uniting enthusiasts from Milnerton, Tableview, Blouberg, Parklands, and Sunningdale. As the proud hosts of the Intercare Blouberg Marathon, we offer something for everyone – whether you're a seasoned road warrior, a trail enthusiast, or just beginning your running journey.



