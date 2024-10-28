Healthcare Hospital Groups
    Intercare Classic Road Race 2025: Run with your heart for your health

    Issued by Intercare
    28 Oct 2024
    28 Oct 2024
    The Intercare Classic Road Race is set to make its much-anticipated return on 1 February 2025. Building on the success of last year's event at the Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre, the race promises a blend of competitive running and strong community spirit. Organised in partnership with Magnolia Road Runners and Castle Gate, the event aims to continue fostering local engagement and support.
    Intercare Classic Road Race 2025: Run with your heart for your health

    The 2024 Intercare Classic Road Race had an impressive turnout of over 4,000 athletes participating across various categories. This remarkable participation underscored the event's growing popularity and effectiveness in fostering community and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

    Central to the day's events will be a 5km family charity fun run, of which R10 from each online entry will be donated to Children with Cancer (Choc) once again. Athletes participating in the other races can also donate to this worthy cause. Moreover, the Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) registered 10km and 21.1km single-lap races will offer serious runners the opportunity to test their endurance in the leafy Pierre van Ryneveld residential suburb. The opening of the newly developed Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre ensures ample onsite parking for athletes and supporters.

    "The Intercare Classic Road Race isn't just a day of running; it's a celebration of wellness, community, and generosity. After the resounding success of the 2024 race, we are more committed than ever to delivering an even more enjoyable and meaningful experience in 2025. We look forward to bringing together the community for a day of fun, fitness, and fundraising," said Hendri Hanekom, managing director of Intercare Group.

    Participants can look forward to a well-organised event with ample hydration stations, safe parking, professional timekeeping, and medical support, ensuring an enjoyable and competitive environment for all involved.

    Register for the Intercare Classic Road Race 2025 at the official event website.

    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.
