    Sappi TuksRace 2025: A winning formula for fitness and fun

    Issued by Sappi
    21 Feb 2025
    21 Feb 2025
    The streets of Pretoria were buzzing with energy on Saturday, 15 February, as more than 4,000 runners and walkers of all levels took on the Sappi TuksRace – some chasing personal bests, with others simply soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.
    Sappi TuksRace 2025: A winning formula for fitness and fun

    Among the crowd was a strong Sappi contingent of about 350 staff and family, and not just from the company head office in Rosebank and the Sappi Tech Centre in Pretoria, but also representatives from all of the company’s manufacturing and forestry business units in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

    For those taking on the 21km, the route led them through the Innovation Hub in Lynnwood, where the Sappi Technology Centre crew greeted them with cheers and a well-stocked water table. At the finish line, the Sappi Typek team was ready with well-earned medals and revitalising post-race refreshments.

    Seasoned marathon runner, Sappi Group CEO, Steve Binnie, shares that he thoroughly enjoyed his 21km run. “I will most certainly do it again next year! I encourage more Sappi employees to join in – whether it’s the half marathon or the family fun run."

    For newly appointed Sappi SA CEO Graeme Wild, it was another fantastic day on the road: "It’s a great way to see Pretoria, and I look forward to watching the Sappi TuksRace grow in the coming years."

    Sappi inspires employees to MoveMore

    James Manana, VP HR for Sappi SA noted that the race aligns perfectly with Sappi’s new MoveMore campaign that focuses on work-life harmony and holistic wellness.

    In Sappi's Employee Engagement survey, a significant number of employees highlighted the impact of daily stress on their physical and mental well-being. “Research around the world has shown that regular physical activity boosts energy, enhances mental clarity, and can improve overall job satisfaction," adds Manana.

    This gave rise to the MoveMore initiative that has since grown into a powerful movement. It has also garnered the Sappi executive team who themselves are known for active participation in sports and exercise "Whether you run, cycle, dance, or walk – staying active is key! Seeing so many Sappi colleagues out at the Sappi TuksRace was fantastic," comments Fergus Marupen, Sappi Group head HR, himself a keen marathon athlete.

    Sappi TuksRace 2025: A winning formula for fitness and fun

    Showcase of speed, strength, and star power

    The competitive action was just as thrilling with Collins Kgadima, from TuksAthletics Club, clinching victory in the 21km race in 1 hour, 9 minutes, and 46 seconds, while first place in the women’s category was Born2Run’s Mitsie van der Westhuizen in 1 hour, 31 minutes, and 3 seconds. The winner of the 10km, Sibusiso Nzima, powered through in 30 minutes and 46 seconds. Also in Tuks colours, fan-favourite Karabo Mailula dominated the women’s category in the 10km in 35 minutes and 6 seconds.

    Adding to the star-studded lineup, Tatjana Smith swapped her swimming goggles for running shoes. The SA Olympic swimmer, four-time medal winner and former World Record holder, ran the 10km event, proving that fitness transcends disciplines.

    Speaking on behalf of the University of Pretoria, TuksSport director, Steven Ball, says that with Sappi’s sponsorship secured until 2029, the future of the Sappi TuksRace is looking brighter, fitter (and faster) than ever. “This partnership is more than just a race, it’s about promoting a healthy lifestyle through physical activity. Whether you're an elite runner or a weekend warrior, this race has something for everyone – so mark your calendars for next year!”

    running, Steve Binnie, Fergus Marupen, Graeme Wild, Tatjana Smith
    Sappi
    Sappi works closely with customer, both direct and indirect, in over 100 countries to provide them with the relevant and sustainable paper, paper-pulp and dissolving wood pulp products and related services and innovations.
    Let's do Biz