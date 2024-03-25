Lebo M Live with special guest Hans Zimmer | Celebrating a musical legacy live in Cape Town

South Africa, prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime live concert event as Grammy award-winning entertainment icon Lebo M takes the stage in Cape Town for a special one-night-only extravaganza. "Lebo M Live" will feature special guest Hans Zimmer!

Renowned composer, singer, songwriter, and music producer, Lebo M, has announced his first-ever live performance, showcasing a global ensemble that also includes MiCasa, The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, The Soweto Spiritual Singers, and the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Adding to the stellar lineup are singer-songwriters Nkosinathi Shabalala and Refi Sings.

Due to overwhelming demand, the show was moved from Artscape to the Grand Arena at Grand West on 18 April 2025, allowing for a bigger stage, enhanced production, and an even more immersive audience experience.

This concert marks the culmination of nearly 40 years of Lebo M's illustrious career, which began with the iconic film "The Power of One." His groundbreaking work on Disney’s "The Lion King" redefined the boundaries of music and film, earning him numerous accolades and global recognition.

Lebo M, also an Oscar nominee and a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador, is revered for his humanitarian efforts and his role in bringing African music and content expressions as composer, producer and performer to the global stage.

Now, for one special night, ‘Lebo M Live with Special Guest Hans Zimmer’ will take audiences on an emotional and nostalgic journey, celebrating Lebo M’s remarkable career and legendary contributions to the world of music and film.

Lebo M shared his excitement: “My music is – and always will be – rooted in home soil, and I couldn’t be more excited about staging my first live concert season in Cape Town. The music from The Lion King not only touched hearts and minds around the world, it continues to provide an inspirational platform to uplift local talent and inspire the next generation of creators.”

“I am thrilled that we have been partners, brothers, and friends since childhood. We began our journey creating films about Africa at a time when few were willing to do,” said Hans Zimmer.

Don’t miss this historic event! Witness two of the world’s most renowned musicians perform together on African soil in a night of pure musical magic.

Tickets for this unforgettable experience will go on sale on February 20th at 6 PM Central Africa Time, available at Ticketmaster.co.za!

The event is brought to you by Till Dawn Entertainment and Aline, a joint venture company by Grammy award winning Artist and Producer Lebo M and Grammy Award winning producer Sibo Mhlungu.

Tickets and refunds: What ticket holders need to know

Ticket holders for the previous Lebo Live event at Artscape Theatre need not worry – the team from Lebo M Live will contact you (if they haven’t already done so) to offer you a replacement ticket.



Please email moc.evilmobel@ofni for refund queries.



For those unable to attend, Webtickets will process refunds (policy details on webtickets.co.za).



Additional tickets are now available via Ticketmaster – don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime event! A New Era for African Music.



