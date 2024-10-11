Healthcare Hospital Groups
    Intercare Day Hospitals co-payment discounts on medical and dental procedures

    Issued by Intercare
    11 Oct 2024
    In response to many South Africans' ongoing economic pressures, Intercare Day Hospitals announces significant co-payment discounts on gastroscopy/colonoscopy (G&C) scopes and dental procedures. This initiative is part of Intercare's commitment to making high-quality healthcare more affordable and accessible.
    Lower co-payments, same expert care!

    Receive top-quality healthcare at a lower cost. Inquire today about our significant co-payment discounts on gastroscopy/colonoscopy (G&C) scopes and dental procedures. Discuss referral options with your healthcare provider.

    Co-payment discounts at Intercare Day Hospitals

    Intercare Century City Day Hospital:

    • 62% Discount on G&C scopes.

    • 50% Discount on dental procedure co-payments.

    Intercare Irene, Hazeldean, and Sandton Day Hospitals:

    • 30% Discount on G&C scopes.

    • 50% Discount on dental procedure co-payments.

    Take advantage of these discounts. Inquire with our team about pricing options and ask your healthcare professional for a referral to an Intercare Day Hospital.

    Why choose Intercare Day Hospitals?

    • Expert healthcare specialists: Our team comprises highly qualified and experienced professionals dedicated to providing exceptional care.

    • Affordable care: Our discounted co-payments ensure you receive high-quality treatment without the high cost.

    • Cutting-edge facilities: Experience treatment in state-of-the-art day hospitals designed for comfort and convenience.

    • Personalised service: Our friendly staff will assist you with pricing inquiries and guide you through the referral process.

    For more information, visit the Intercare Day Hospitals website.

    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.
