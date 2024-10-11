Intercare Day Hospitals co-payment discounts on medical and dental procedures

In response to many South Africans' ongoing economic pressures, Intercare Day Hospitals announces significant co-payment discounts on gastroscopy/colonoscopy (G&C) scopes and dental procedures. This initiative is part of Intercare's commitment to making high-quality healthcare more affordable and accessible.

Lower co-payments, same expert care!

Receive top-quality healthcare at a lower cost. Inquire today about our significant co-payment discounts on gastroscopy/colonoscopy (G&C) scopes and dental procedures. Discuss referral options with your healthcare provider.

Co-payment discounts at Intercare Day Hospitals

Intercare Century City Day Hospital:

62% Discount on G&C scopes.



50% Discount on dental procedure co-payments.

Intercare Irene, Hazeldean, and Sandton Day Hospitals:

30% Discount on G&C scopes.



50% Discount on dental procedure co-payments.

Take advantage of these discounts. Inquire with our team about pricing options and ask your healthcare professional for a referral to an Intercare Day Hospital.

Why choose Intercare Day Hospitals?

Expert healthcare specialists: Our team comprises highly qualified and experienced professionals dedicated to providing exceptional care.



Affordable care: Our discounted co-payments ensure you receive high-quality treatment without the high cost.



Cutting-edge facilities: Experience treatment in state-of-the-art day hospitals designed for comfort and convenience.



Personalised service: Our friendly staff will assist you with pricing inquiries and guide you through the referral process.

For more information, visit the Intercare Day Hospitals website.



