    A people-centred approach to honour inclusivity within Intercare Group

    Issued by Intercare
    16 Aug 2024
    Intercare celebrates Heritage Day on Friday, 27 September 2024, emphasising two of our core values; people-centred and inclusive. We honour the individual contributions, values and cultures of all within the organisation.
    Heritage Day is a profound occasion for South Africa, dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural diversity that defines our nation. At Intercare, we recognise the importance of this day through cultural dress, traditional foods, and a friendly competition between facilities to showcase our cultural cohesion through the theme: Your Culture. My Culture. Our Culture.

    As a leader in healthcare, Intercare is dedicated to setting the standard for compassionate and inclusive care. Our nationwide Heritage Day celebration is a powerful demonstration of our values and commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment.

    About Intercare Group

    The Intercare Group was founded in 2000 with the purpose of making people feel better. It operates 28 medical and dental centres, four day hospitals, four physical rehabilitation hospitals, the Intercare Medfem Hospital, nurse-based clinics and online health services across South Africa. Intercare aims to enhance access to affordable, quality, integrated health care.

    Learn more about Intercare.

    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.
