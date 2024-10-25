Healthcare Hospital Groups
    Intercare launches 'Greater than stroke: A journey to recovery' campaign

    Issued by Intercare
    25 Oct 2024
    25 Oct 2024
    Intercare is proud to unveil its new initiative, 'Greater than stroke: A journey to recovery', which aims to enhance stroke awareness, prevention, and rehabilitation. This comprehensive campaign provides valuable insights and fosters collaboration among healthcare professionals, stroke survivors, and their families. Central to the campaign is a free webinar scheduled for 26 November 2024 at 1pm.
    Intercare launches 'Greater than stroke: A journey to recovery' campaign

    Stroke remains a critical health issue with significant prevalence and impact in South Africa. According to recent statistics, approximately one in four people will have a stroke in their lifetime, and it is the third leading cause of death in the country. The survival rate for strokes has improved over the years, but many survivors face long-term effects, including disability and reduced quality of life. Stroke can result in various impairments such as mobility, speech, and cognitive challenges, profoundly affecting daily living and overall well-being. Early recognition and effective rehabilitation are crucial for enhancing recovery and quality of life.

    Speakers at the event will include Surina Mahaffey, physiotherapist and practice manager at Rita Henn & Partners, Intercare Irene and Hazeldean; Dr Darwin Terry, general practitioner at Intercare Irene; Dr Catherine Govender, neuropsychologist at Intercare Tyger Valley; and Rene Nilsson, occupational therapist at Rita Henn & Partners, Intercare Tyger Valley.

    Registration details

    Secure your place for this essential webinar and discover how Intercare's comprehensive stroke rehabilitation services can support recovery. Register now at https://my.demio.com/ref/89NP9jcJSXXuzlQu.

    About Intercare

    Intercare operates four state-of-the-art physical rehabilitation hospitals, each offering 36 to 52 beds to ensure personalised attention and a supportive healing environment. Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals collaborates to provide tailored rehabilitation plans that address physical and emotional recovery needs, helping patients regain their independence and quality of life.

    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.
