Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Design Lead Johannesburg
Intercare launches 'Greater than stroke: A journey to recovery' campaign
Stroke remains a critical health issue with significant prevalence and impact in South Africa. According to recent statistics, approximately one in four people will have a stroke in their lifetime, and it is the third leading cause of death in the country. The survival rate for strokes has improved over the years, but many survivors face long-term effects, including disability and reduced quality of life. Stroke can result in various impairments such as mobility, speech, and cognitive challenges, profoundly affecting daily living and overall well-being. Early recognition and effective rehabilitation are crucial for enhancing recovery and quality of life.
Speakers at the event will include Surina Mahaffey, physiotherapist and practice manager at Rita Henn & Partners, Intercare Irene and Hazeldean; Dr Darwin Terry, general practitioner at Intercare Irene; Dr Catherine Govender, neuropsychologist at Intercare Tyger Valley; and Rene Nilsson, occupational therapist at Rita Henn & Partners, Intercare Tyger Valley.
Registration details
Secure your place for this essential webinar and discover how Intercare's comprehensive stroke rehabilitation services can support recovery. Register now at https://my.demio.com/ref/89NP9jcJSXXuzlQu.
About Intercare
Intercare operates four state-of-the-art physical rehabilitation hospitals, each offering 36 to 52 beds to ensure personalised attention and a supportive healing environment. Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals collaborates to provide tailored rehabilitation plans that address physical and emotional recovery needs, helping patients regain their independence and quality of life.
- Intercare launches 'Greater than stroke: A journey to recovery' campaign25 Oct 11:59
- Intercare Day Hospitals co-payment discounts on medical and dental procedures11 Oct 15:02
- Intercare Group celebrates the success of the Intercare Blouberg Marathon and announces beneficiaries09 Sep 11:48
- A people-centred approach to honour inclusivity within Intercare Group16 Aug 13:46
- Intercare Group title sponsor for the Blouberg Marathon25 Jul 14:16