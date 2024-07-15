Healthcare Mental health
    Renowned comedian Barry Hilton champions Intercare's Mental Health Pledge Campaign

    Issued by Intercare
    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    Esteemed comedian Barry Hilton has partnered with Intercare using his voice and personal experiences to help break mental health stigma. Leveraging his journey with mental health challenges, Hilton aims to dismantle the stigmas surrounding mental health and encourage public participation in this vital initiative.
    Renowned comedian Barry Hilton champions Intercare's Mental Health Pledge Campaign

    Barry Hilton's influence

    Barry Hilton, a celebrated figure in South African comedy, is known for his comedic skills and authentic engagement with audiences. By redirecting the spotlight towards mental health, Hilton reveals his struggles, offering hope and urging societal dialogue and support. His transparent narratives serve as a call to action, emphasising that mental health issues do not discriminate by status or profession.

    A statement from Barry Hilton

    "I had a breakdown a few years ago. Luckily, I went to a clinic, and I got better with great treatment, so every day, I pledge to prioritise my mental wellness and break the stigma of mental health by fostering open conversations, educating myself on the signs and treatment options and promoting and understanding and treating mental health with the same importance as physical health. I encourage you to take the pledge with me," says Barry Hilton.

    Campaign goals

    The Mental Health Pledge Campaign, led by Intercare, seeks to elevate public awareness, eliminate discrimination, and amplify support avenues for individuals facing mental health challenges. The initiative highlights Intercare's dedication to offering affordable mental health services. It features comprehensive care options, including in-person and online consultations and innovative, self-managed care tools.

    Engagement opportunities

    Intercare invites the public and encourages businesses to unite with Barry Hilton to advocate for mental health awareness. By visiting the campaign's dedicated platform, participants can engage with Hilton's moving testimonial, access various mental health resources, and commit to the Mental Health Pledge.

    About Intercare Group

    The Intercare Group has more than 20 years of operational experience in delivering quality, patient-centric services across the care continuum in South Africa. Their extensive network includes primary care facilities, hospitals, nurse-based clinics, and skilled healthcare professionals who manage over a million moments of care annually.

    For additional details about the campaign or to get involved, please visit intercare.co.za or contact marketing@intercare.co.za.

    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.

