#WorldLungCancerDay #CANSAeducation #LungCancerAwareness

The emotions experienced after any cancer diagnosis may include among others, shock, sadness, anger and anxiety. Other trigger points may include the recurrence of the disease, the end of treatment and even during treatment where people experience depression or other psychosocial problems.

“Taking care of your mental health is essential as it can help you cope with your diagnosis, cancer treatment, and improve your quality of life,” shares Zodwa Sithole, Cansa’s head of advocacy, a member of the Global Lung Cancer Patient Council, who contributed towards developing resources to educate and support people with lung cancer, their families and health care workers.

“Many wait until they absolutely can’t cope anymore before they reach out for help. That’s why Cansa works to create awareness of these issues and to normalise their treatment.”

What complicates the provision of support is that each individual has different needs, and those needs may change during the stages of the disease. In addition, it’s not just the survivors who suffer. Survivors’ caregivers, family members and others close to them may also experience distress that may even be greater than that of the survivor.

Cansa’s mental health and lung cancer support guides, detail what survivors and their support structures may be experiencing, what causes the distress and how to work through the issues. They even advise what makes for a good conversation and what to say and what not to say.

Cansa also works to reduce lung cancer numbers through education and awareness, including a video. As with all types of cancers, early detection of symptoms increases the chances of effective treatment and a better chance of recovery. It’s in the top five most frequent cancers amongst men in South Africa, according to the National Cancer Registry.

People who don’t smoke can also develop lung cancer. Approximately 10-15% of people who get lung cancer have never smoked. Other risk factors include the effects of past cancer treatment and exposure to asbestos, radon gas and – in very rare cases – substances such as chromium and nickel.

While it’s not the only cause, smoking or using tobacco products remains one of the leading causes of lung cancer. This has led Cansa to advocate for stronger tobacco control regulations, such as, the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill (2022), also known as the Tobacco Bill. Still to be legislated, the bill, among other things, discourages the smoking of tobacco products and encourages the reduction of exposure of non-smoking people to secondhand smoke to tobacco-related products. Both direct and second-hand exposure to tobacco products contribute to lung cancer incidence.

In addition to the mental health and lung cancer guides, Cansa offers several types of support, most of them free of charge, to those living with a lung cancer diagnosis, their caregivers and the people close to them. These include emotional support through the confidential free tele counselling service and online on Facebook and other platforms. Support is also available at Cansa’s Care Centres.



