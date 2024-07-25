Healthcare Hospital Groups
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASAStoneIntercareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Hospital Groups Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Intercare Group title sponsor for the Blouberg Marathon

    Issued by Intercare
    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    The Intercare Group proudly announces its new role as the title sponsor of the much-anticipated Blouberg Marathon, a Western Province Championship Race and an official qualifier for the 2025 Comrades Marathon. This partnership reflects Intercare's dedication to fostering a healthy lifestyle in the community and promoting the spirit of endurance and resilience.
    Intercare Group title sponsor for the Blouberg Marathon

    Intercare Group has been at the forefront of healthcare innovation for over two decades, offering comprehensive health services that meet the evolving needs of families and individuals. By stepping in as the title sponsor for the Blouberg Marathon, Intercare extends its mission beyond the confines of medical, dental and hospital facilities, bringing health and wellness directly into community sport and activity.

    The Blouberg Marathon, taking place on 24-25 August 2024, has been a sought-after event in the local sporting calendar. It offers 42.2km, 21.1km, and 10km official race routes. The newly added 5km fun run is a family-friendly event, and R10 of all entries will be donated to CHOC (Children with Cancer). With routes that offer breathtaking views of the iconic Bloubergstrand, participants will test their limits and enjoy some of the most spectacular landscapes South Africa provides.

    We are pleased to be the title sponsor of the Blouberg Marathon," said Hendri Hanekom, managing director of the Intercare Group. This partnership embodies our belief in the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle and our commitment to positively impacting the communities we serve. We are excited to support an event that inspires people of all ages to challenge themselves and achieve their personal best.

    For more information about the Blouberg Marathon and to register, please visit the official event website.

    About Intercare Group

    The Intercare Group was founded in 2000 to make people feel better. It operates 28 medical and dental centres, four day hospitals, four physical rehabilitation hospitals, the Intercare Medfem Hospital, nurse-based clinics and online health services across South Africa. Intercare aims to enhance access to affordable, quality, integrated healthcare.

    Read more: Intercare Group, Hendri Hanekom
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Intercare
    Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.

    Related

    Intercare Group to celebrate International Nurses Day
    IntercareIntercare Group to celebrate International Nurses Day
    10 May 2024
    Intercare Group launches mental health pledge campaign to break the stigma
    IntercareIntercare Group launches mental health pledge campaign to break the stigma
    30 Apr 2024
    Intercare Silver Lakes Medical and Dental Centre relocates to Linton's Corner
    IntercareIntercare Silver Lakes Medical and Dental Centre relocates to Linton's Corner
    22 Mar 2024
    Intercare launches Employee Recognition Initiative to celebrate outstanding contributions
    IntercareIntercare launches Employee Recognition Initiative to celebrate outstanding contributions
    28 Feb 2024
    Advancements in digital technology helps improve healthcare access in South Africa
    IntercareAdvancements in digital technology helps improve healthcare access in South Africa
    6 Nov 2023
    Intercare Polokwane Medical and Dental Centre
    IntercareIntercare Polokwane Medical and Dental Centre
    1 Nov 2023
    Intercare Bedfordview Medical and Dental Centre open in August 2023
    IntercareIntercare Bedfordview Medical and Dental Centre open in August 2023
    28 Aug 2023
    Intercare Linden Medical and Dental Centre now open
    IntercareIntercare Linden Medical and Dental Centre now open
    6 Sep 2022
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz