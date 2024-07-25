Intercare Group title sponsor for the Blouberg Marathon

The Intercare Group proudly announces its new role as the title sponsor of the much-anticipated Blouberg Marathon, a Western Province Championship Race and an official qualifier for the 2025 Comrades Marathon. This partnership reflects Intercare's dedication to fostering a healthy lifestyle in the community and promoting the spirit of endurance and resilience.

Intercare Group has been at the forefront of healthcare innovation for over two decades, offering comprehensive health services that meet the evolving needs of families and individuals. By stepping in as the title sponsor for the Blouberg Marathon, Intercare extends its mission beyond the confines of medical, dental and hospital facilities, bringing health and wellness directly into community sport and activity.

The Blouberg Marathon, taking place on 24-25 August 2024, has been a sought-after event in the local sporting calendar. It offers 42.2km, 21.1km, and 10km official race routes. The newly added 5km fun run is a family-friendly event, and R10 of all entries will be donated to CHOC (Children with Cancer). With routes that offer breathtaking views of the iconic Bloubergstrand, participants will test their limits and enjoy some of the most spectacular landscapes South Africa provides.

We are pleased to be the title sponsor of the Blouberg Marathon," said Hendri Hanekom, managing director of the Intercare Group. This partnership embodies our belief in the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle and our commitment to positively impacting the communities we serve. We are excited to support an event that inspires people of all ages to challenge themselves and achieve their personal best.

For more information about the Blouberg Marathon and to register, please visit the official event website.

About Intercare Group

The Intercare Group was founded in 2000 to make people feel better. It operates 28 medical and dental centres, four day hospitals, four physical rehabilitation hospitals, the Intercare Medfem Hospital, nurse-based clinics and online health services across South Africa. Intercare aims to enhance access to affordable, quality, integrated healthcare.



