ICT Mobile & Apps
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGBET SoftwareSME South AfricaHOSTAFRICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Mobile & Apps News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Google remembers that Fitbit exists, new features coming

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    14 Aug 2024
    14 Aug 2024
    Buried deep inside the Pixel Watch 3 section of Google’s #MadebyGoogle hardware launch event was new updates to the Fitbit app that offers a range of features for health and fitness enthusiasts. These updates will finally bring the platform in line with its competitors with regards to advanced and personalised fitness tracking tools.
    While Google doesn't sell hardware in South Africa, local Fitbit users have been thrown a lifeline.
    While Google doesn't sell hardware in South Africa, local Fitbit users have been thrown a lifeline.

    Don’t get me wrong, I still haven’t forgiven Google for its systematic dismantling of everything I enjoyed about Fitbit – from removing features from its smartwatches and making the sleep metrics almost unreadable in the app redesign.

    Also, Huawei has done a great job bringing advanced exercise and running metrics to users at an affordable price.

    But it is nice to see Fitbit – which Google withdrew from Mzansi in November last year – get some much-needed love.

    I’m also taking credit for some of it because I started wearing my Fitbit Versa 4 again two weeks ago and willed more running insights into existence. You’re welcome.

    Two tiers

    Let’s get real for a moment: most of the cool features are Pixel Watch 3 exclusives.

    So all that Loss of Pulse Detection, cardio load and running form analysis stuff is locked to the new hardware.

    All Fitbit users with compatible hardware (you need an optical heart rate sensor) will get the updated Daily Readiness Score that was previously locked behind the Fitbit Premium paywall.

    This score is in line with Garmin’s Body Battery and helps you understand your body's state of recovery each morning, but Fitbit ups the ante taking into account factors like heart rate variability (HRV), as well as recent sleep, and resting heart rate.

    AI recommendations

    Fitbit Premium users will receive personalised daily run recommendations, powered by Gemini, that is tailored to their goals, preferences, and previous runs.

    Google remembers that Fitbit exists, new features coming

    After the big update promised in September, the app will analyse the user's running data and suggest optimal routes, distances, paces, and times for their next run.

    The app will also provide feedback and tips on how to improve running performance and avoid injuries.

    These insights will be in the Fitbit app under the Discover tab.

    While there are no technical limitations to rolling out the new features to Fitbit users in South Africa, Google has withheld services and features in the past.

    Read more: Google, running, Garmin, Fitness, Huawei, wearables, FitBit, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz