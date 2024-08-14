Google remembers that Fitbit exists, new features coming

While Google doesn't sell hardware in South Africa, local Fitbit users have been thrown a lifeline.

Don’t get me wrong, I still haven’t forgiven Google for its systematic dismantling of everything I enjoyed about Fitbit – from removing features from its smartwatches and making the sleep metrics almost unreadable in the app redesign.

Also, Huawei has done a great job bringing advanced exercise and running metrics to users at an affordable price.

But it is nice to see Fitbit – which Google withdrew from Mzansi in November last year – get some much-needed love.

I’m also taking credit for some of it because I started wearing my Fitbit Versa 4 again two weeks ago and willed more running insights into existence. You’re welcome.

Two tiers

Let’s get real for a moment: most of the cool features are Pixel Watch 3 exclusives.

So all that Loss of Pulse Detection, cardio load and running form analysis stuff is locked to the new hardware.

All Fitbit users with compatible hardware (you need an optical heart rate sensor) will get the updated Daily Readiness Score that was previously locked behind the Fitbit Premium paywall.

This score is in line with Garmin’s Body Battery and helps you understand your body's state of recovery each morning, but Fitbit ups the ante taking into account factors like heart rate variability (HRV), as well as recent sleep, and resting heart rate.

AI recommendations

Fitbit Premium users will receive personalised daily run recommendations, powered by Gemini, that is tailored to their goals, preferences, and previous runs.

After the big update promised in September, the app will analyse the user's running data and suggest optimal routes, distances, paces, and times for their next run.

The app will also provide feedback and tips on how to improve running performance and avoid injuries.

These insights will be in the Fitbit app under the Discover tab.

While there are no technical limitations to rolling out the new features to Fitbit users in South Africa, Google has withheld services and features in the past.