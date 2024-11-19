Disney kicks off festive campaign 'Spark Joy This Holiday' with special guest Mickey Mouse

Disney Africa kicked off the holiday season with a fashion show as part of their Spark Joy This Holiday festive campaign featuring local retailers that culminated in a surprise appearance by the iconic Mickey Mouse, adding a further touch of Disney magic to the festivities.

Showcasing their summer Disney ranges, local licensees Ackermans, Jet, Pep, Mr Price, and Woolworths wowed with something for the whole family. Disney’s Spark Joy This Holiday campaign also extends to a diverse range of products outside of apparel that includes toys, books and games, jewellery, accessories and more. Disney fans can anticipate exciting new product inspired by the upcoming film, Moana 2, scheduled for a 29 November theatrical release.

Globally, Disney is also using the power of its timeless original storytelling to inspire joy and wonder this holiday season, with an all-new short in collaboration with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi premiering on YouTube:

In the spirit of giving, Disney’s commitment to giving back continues with the plush-adorned 'Chari-trees' and installations at malls nationwide. The proceeds of the sale as well as the plush itself will be donated to Reach for a Dream, supporting the organisation’s mission to fulfil the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses. The installations are proudly presented by FNB, PEP, and ToysRUs.

Luke Roberts, general manager, consumer product commercialisation, MENA and Africa, comments: “The holiday season is such a special time of year, and Disney is using the power of its stories and characters to inspire joy and wonder in people all over the world. We are excited to launch Spark Joy This Holiday, a campaign that not only celebrates the special connection so many fans and families have with Disney, but also to celebrate this magical time of year together in many different ways.”

As the holiday season unfolds, Disney invites South Africans to embrace the spirit of joy, wonder, and giving. Follow the conversation on social media and share your own moments of joy this holiday with the hashtags #DisneyAfrica and #SparkJoyThisHoliday, tagging @DisneyAfrica on Instagram and @DisneyinAfrica on Facebook.



