Marketing & Media ESG
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupeatbigfishThe Walt Disney Company AfricaKLABroad MediaKantarProvantagePrimedia BroadcastingRed & YellowOFM RadioMatte BLKDentsuTechsys DigitalHeineken BeveragesDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ESG Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Disney kicks off festive campaign 'Spark Joy This Holiday' with special guest Mickey Mouse

    Issued by The Walt Disney Company Africa
    19 Nov 2024
    19 Nov 2024
    Disney Africa kicked off the holiday season with a fashion show as part of their Spark Joy This Holiday festive campaign featuring local retailers that culminated in a surprise appearance by the iconic Mickey Mouse, adding a further touch of Disney magic to the festivities.
    Disney kicks off festive campaign 'Spark Joy This Holiday' with special guest Mickey Mouse

    Showcasing their summer Disney ranges, local licensees Ackermans, Jet, Pep, Mr Price, and Woolworths wowed with something for the whole family. Disney’s Spark Joy This Holiday campaign also extends to a diverse range of products outside of apparel that includes toys, books and games, jewellery, accessories and more. Disney fans can anticipate exciting new product inspired by the upcoming film, Moana 2, scheduled for a 29 November theatrical release.

    Globally, Disney is also using the power of its timeless original storytelling to inspire joy and wonder this holiday season, with an all-new short in collaboration with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi premiering on YouTube:

    In the spirit of giving, Disney’s commitment to giving back continues with the plush-adorned 'Chari-trees' and installations at malls nationwide. The proceeds of the sale as well as the plush itself will be donated to Reach for a Dream, supporting the organisation’s mission to fulfil the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses. The installations are proudly presented by FNB, PEP, and ToysRUs.

    Luke Roberts, general manager, consumer product commercialisation, MENA and Africa, comments: “The holiday season is such a special time of year, and Disney is using the power of its stories and characters to inspire joy and wonder in people all over the world. We are excited to launch Spark Joy This Holiday, a campaign that not only celebrates the special connection so many fans and families have with Disney, but also to celebrate this magical time of year together in many different ways.”

    As the holiday season unfolds, Disney invites South Africans to embrace the spirit of joy, wonder, and giving. Follow the conversation on social media and share your own moments of joy this holiday with the hashtags #DisneyAfrica and #SparkJoyThisHoliday, tagging @DisneyAfrica on Instagram and @DisneyinAfrica on Facebook.

    Read more: Woolworths, Ackermans, Mr Price, Luke Roberts, Taika Waititi
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Walt Disney Company Africa
    The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years and employs thousands across the region.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz