    Smirnoff's new Go OFF campaign: Troye Sivan as chief vibes OFFicer

    19 Nov 2024
    Smirnoff has unveiled its latest bold campaign, Go OFF, featuring Troye Sivan as its newly appointed chief vibes OFFicer (CVO). The collaboration marks the next stage in Smirnoff’s WE DO WE initiative, a movement centered around spontaneous fun, inclusivity, and a collective spirit.
    Troye Sivan announced his new role in a mock press conference.
    Troye Sivan announced his new role in a mock press conference.

    Immaculate vibes

    As CVO, Sivan is tasked with curating a global atmosphere of "immaculate vibes," encouraging people to leave their responsibilities behind, gather with friends, and enjoy life to the fullest. The campaign invites fans to —a call to throw caution to the wind, celebrate with others, and embrace the freedom to simply be themselves.

    Sivan, who recently completed his ‘Sweat’ tour with Charli XCX and is gearing up for the Australia and New Zealand leg of his solo tour, is eager to bring his energy to this new role. He says, “For me, Smirnoff has always been omnipresent—whether it’s at house parties, backstage at shows, or nights out with friends. I see the brand all around the world, and whenever I do, it feels like something I want to be part of.”

    The Go OFF movement, integral to Smirnoff’s WE DO WE platform, celebrates the magic that happens when different people come together. With Sivan’s genuine commitment to creating joyful and inclusive spaces for his fans, the partnership feels like a natural fit. The campaign taps into Sivan’s vibe of fun and openness, positioning Smirnoff as a brand that champions the power of connection.

    Channeling energy

    Pierre Morvan, global executive creative director at Dazed Studio, shared, “Developing Troye’s role as chief vibes officer for Smirnoff was all about channeling his Go OFF energy into Smirnoff's 'We Do WE' platform, placing Smirnoff within the youth culture conversation through our bold, irreverent, and internet-savvy corporate satire.”

    A playful teaser video has launched on social media, showing Sivan humorously announcing his new role in a mock press conference. This marks the beginning of a vibrant and irreverent campaign that promises to bring even more excitement to Smirnoff’s global community.

    Fans can expect to see more from this partnership as Sivan and Smirnoff continue to push the boundaries of fun, connection, and cultural conversation.

