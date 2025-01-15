BizTrends2025: Rirhandzu Shingwenyana's 3 social media trends influencing marketing in 2025

The social media marketing has now reached a stage of maturity.

Most brands and marketers are comfortable investing in social media marketing platforms.

They are starting to understand the importance of including social media platforms like Meta and TikTok in their marketing.

Despite the challenges these platforms face, marketers and brands continue to use them strategically.

Social media marketing is no longer optional; it’s essential for building personal connections with customers.

It is an opportunity for them to connect with consumers and customers on a personal level.

So, in 2025, brands will demand marketers to further take them in their confidence that social media marketing contributes to the success of the brand’s bottom line - whatever they deem to call a return on investment in that regard.

Furthermore, marketers will have to find innovative ways to demonstrate ROAS for brands to unlock more budget for social media marketing. Show them the numbers will make sense and they will give more money to deliver even greater results.

Marketers will have to move away from using metrics such as likes, shares, and comments, to measure whether a campaign succeeds. This will sage way in to drive customers down the marketing funnel.

The bottom line will be whether consumers or customers who have engaged with the brand’s campaign on social media are converted or not, and where in the marketing funnel they drop.

Thus, understanding social media and digital marketing will be paramount for effective marketing campaigns.