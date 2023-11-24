Adidas reveals new Real Madrid CF home kit for 2024/25

Adidas has revealed the new Real Madrid CF home kit for the 2024/25 campaign, a predominantly white look with subtle detailing, representing the cleanest home kit design in recent memory.

A crisp white kit has been a trademark look of the club throughout its decorated history; a look adored by the Madridistas and worn by some of the greatest players to ever step onto a football pitch.

Now, welcoming a new age of exciting talent, the 2024/25 design is stripped back to the roots of the club, with a minimalistic look that speaks to the long-lasting legacy and love all those associated with the club, have for the color white.

The crafting of the jersey further binds the new kit to the club's DNA, by incorporating a bespoke houndstooth pattern using the initials ‘RM’ throughout the design. adidas utilised a 3D engineering method to construct the jersey in three levels, subtly imbuing the shirt with a layered RM pattern, creating a textured look and feel to add depth and intrigue.

Rounding off the design is a seasonal V-neck collar and minimal black detailing woven through the adidas logo on the shirt, shorts, socks, shirt sponsors and the famous three stripes, which run down the shoulders of the shirt.

Sam Handy, SVP of Product and Design at Adidas said: “Over the past 26 years, we’ve been honoured to reimagine the classic white strip of Real Madrid and create iconic looks that will forever be attached to the success of the club. Regardless of what that final design is for each season, we always stay true to the core DNA of Real Madrid. So, for this season’s home kit, we’ve gone back through the archive and reintroduced it to a new generation of fans and players, creating one of the cleanest looks in recent memory.”

Crafted for performance and to help provide world-class players with the confidence to play under pressure, the lightweight jerseys feature the latest in adidas technology which has been created in close collaboration with players throughout the development process.

The on-field version of the jersey is constructed with Heat.Rdy technology, using advanced materials to maximize air flow to keep players feeling cool, while the fan version features AeroReady technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.