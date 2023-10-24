New campaign from Adidas says ‘You Got This’ when under pressure

In its latest brand campaign, Adidas continues its ambition to help disarm negative pressure in sport by bringing together icons from its global football family to show what is possible when managing the weight of expectation.

Image supplied

As anticipation building up to Euro 2024, the campaign shines a light on how, alongside the excitement, international football can bring an added level of pressure to each player’s game.

In fact, research shows that players are three times more likely to miss a penalty when playing for their nation as opposed to their club.

Tapping into this, Adidas is unveiling a new brand film featuring stars of the sport and next-gen trailblazers, all of whom are set to wear their country’s shirt this season.

Spotlighting Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Reyna, Ousmane Dembélé and Pedri – amongst others - it aims to inspire next-gen athletes to overcome pressure and fuel their love for the beautiful game.

Narrated by England legend David Beckham, the film reminds players - whether competing as defending champions or making their tournament debut - to reframe pressure and focus on the positive rallying cry ‘You Got This’ as they walk onto the pitch at this year’s biggest football tournaments.

Through a series of fast-paced scenes against the melody of Queen ft. David Bowie’s iconic Under Pressure, Lionel Messi marks his place in history, while Germany’s wonderkid, Florian Wirtz, fires an acrobatic shot into the top corner.

USA's Gio Reyna expertly executes a rainbow flick before striking a goal on the volley. Star-in-the-making Pedri confidently walks amongst the Spanish fans pre-game.

France’s Ousmane Dembele showcases his ability to use either foot as he glides through the opposing team – displaying what can be achieved when channelling the noise, encouraging everyday athletes to follow suit.

In the film, Dembele and Santi Jimenez debut the new Adidas F50 football boots, which will be seen on the pitch at the UEFA Champions League Final before lighting up the summer of football.

Then, in the final scene Jude Bellingham is seen playing in the backyard with local athletes on his home turf in Birmingham.

It serves to remind athletes worldwide where their love for the game started and how dreams can become a reality when backed by the thought, ‘You Got This’.

The Real Madrid superstar is wearing his first piece of signature Adidas apparel, a premium high-necked track top in patriotic colours and personal detailing, from the ‘JB Originals’ range set to launch in the coming months.

Image supplied

A recent study by Adidas and leading sport neuroscientists, neuro11 revealed the impact that pressure can have on the performance of elite and grassroots athlete.

Dr Niklas Häusler, co-founder of neuro11 says, “Pressure is universally felt by all athletes – even those playing at the top of the game, with research suggesting that the feeling is amplified when competing at international level - players are three times as likely to miss the goal when taking a penalty for their country than for their club team.

However, our recent testing with a selection of Adidas athletes revealed when the player has the right management techniques, they were up to 40% more effective at harnessing pressure during high-stake moments.

By channelling their focus to implement their set routines, they can realise their biggest hopes his summer.”

Speaking on the next chapter of the brand campaign, Florian Alt, VP of Global Brand Comms at adidas said: “We want to celebrate and support our players ahead of a huge summer of football as they continue to inspire the up-and-coming generation of athletes.

This campaign serves to remind us all that pressure can be felt at any level, no matter the accolades or achievements. Our ambition remains to help disarm negative pressure in sport and encourage elite and grassroot players to reconnect with what ignited their love for the game.

We hope our rallying cry, ‘You Got This’, invites athletes of all levels to overcome pressure and achieve their personal possibilities in sport.”