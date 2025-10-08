South African hotels shine in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 awards

South African hotels have once again featured in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

Source: Condé Nast Traveler | Sterrekopje Farm

The Readers’ Choice Awards are based on feedback from thousands of Condé Nast Traveler readers worldwide and are widely regarded as a benchmark for guest satisfaction in the global hotel industry.

The Plettenberg tops the list, with several Cape Town and Franschhoek properties also making the top 15, highlighting a mix of well-known names and boutique stays across the country.

Top 15 Hotels in South Africa (Readers’ Choice Awards 2025):

• The Plettenberg, an SLH Hotel, Plettenberg Bay — 99.4

• Babylonstoren, Franschhoek — 99.16

• Last Word Franschhoek, Franschhoek — 97.7

• Spier Hotel, Stellenbosch — 97.51

• Last Word Long Beach, Cape Town — 96.8

• Sterrekopje Farm, Franschhoek — 96.69

• Last Word Madikwe, Madikwe — 96.57

• Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel, Cape Town — 96

• Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, Johannesburg — 95.69

• Cape Grace, Cape Town — 95.63

• Tintswalo Atlantic, Cape Town — 95.6

• The Oyster Box Hotel, Umhlanga — 95.58

• Ellerman House, Cape Town — 95.34

• Taj Cape Town, Cape Town — 94.75

• Last Word Constantia, Cape Town — 94.38

For the full list of Africa’s top-rated hotels — including Morocco, Tanzania and Kenya — visit the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025: Best Hotels in Africa round