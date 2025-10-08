South Africa
    South African hotels shine in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 awards

    South African hotels have once again featured in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.
    8 Oct 2025
    Source: Condé Nast Traveler | Sterrekopje Farm
    The Readers’ Choice Awards are based on feedback from thousands of Condé Nast Traveler readers worldwide and are widely regarded as a benchmark for guest satisfaction in the global hotel industry.

    The Plettenberg tops the list, with several Cape Town and Franschhoek properties also making the top 15, highlighting a mix of well-known names and boutique stays across the country.

    Top 15 Hotels in South Africa (Readers’ Choice Awards 2025):

    • The Plettenberg, an SLH Hotel, Plettenberg Bay — 99.4
    • Babylonstoren, Franschhoek — 99.16
    • Last Word Franschhoek, Franschhoek — 97.7
    • Spier Hotel, Stellenbosch — 97.51
    • Last Word Long Beach, Cape Town — 96.8
    • Sterrekopje Farm, Franschhoek — 96.69
    • Last Word Madikwe, Madikwe — 96.57
    • Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel, Cape Town — 96
    • Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, Johannesburg — 95.69
    • Cape Grace, Cape Town — 95.63
    • Tintswalo Atlantic, Cape Town — 95.6
    • The Oyster Box Hotel, Umhlanga — 95.58
    • Ellerman House, Cape Town — 95.34
    • Taj Cape Town, Cape Town — 94.75
    • Last Word Constantia, Cape Town — 94.38

    For the full list of Africa’s top-rated hotels — including Morocco, Tanzania and Kenya — visit the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025: Best Hotels in Africa round

