South African hotels shine in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 awards
The Readers’ Choice Awards are based on feedback from thousands of Condé Nast Traveler readers worldwide and are widely regarded as a benchmark for guest satisfaction in the global hotel industry.
The Plettenberg tops the list, with several Cape Town and Franschhoek properties also making the top 15, highlighting a mix of well-known names and boutique stays across the country.
Top 15 Hotels in South Africa (Readers’ Choice Awards 2025):
• The Plettenberg, an SLH Hotel, Plettenberg Bay — 99.4
• Babylonstoren, Franschhoek — 99.16
• Last Word Franschhoek, Franschhoek — 97.7
• Spier Hotel, Stellenbosch — 97.51
• Last Word Long Beach, Cape Town — 96.8
• Sterrekopje Farm, Franschhoek — 96.69
• Last Word Madikwe, Madikwe — 96.57
• Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel, Cape Town — 96
• Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, Johannesburg — 95.69
• Cape Grace, Cape Town — 95.63
• Tintswalo Atlantic, Cape Town — 95.6
• The Oyster Box Hotel, Umhlanga — 95.58
• Ellerman House, Cape Town — 95.34
• Taj Cape Town, Cape Town — 94.75
• Last Word Constantia, Cape Town — 94.38
For the full list of Africa’s top-rated hotels — including Morocco, Tanzania and Kenya — visit the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025: Best Hotels in Africa round